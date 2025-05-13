Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 05 May to 09 May 2025
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/5/2025
FR0010313833
2400
66.9454
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/6/2025
FR0010313833
2400
65.8549
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/7/2025
FR0010313833
3200
65.0083
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/8/2025
FR0010313833
2800
64.8344
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
5/9/2025
FR0010313833
2400
66.0917
XPAR
TOTAL
13,200
65.6745
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/
