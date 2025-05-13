Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 05 May to 09 May 2025

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/5/2025 FR0010313833 2400 66.9454 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/6/2025 FR0010313833 2400 65.8549 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/7/2025 FR0010313833 3200 65.0083 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/8/2025 FR0010313833 2800 64.8344 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 5/9/2025 FR0010313833 2400 66.0917 XPAR TOTAL 13,200 65.6745

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250513440126/en/

Contacts:

Arkema