Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - HYPER BIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (CSE: HYPE) (OTC Pink: HYPAF) (FSE: N7S0) (the "Company" or "Hyper Bit") announces that its common shares have commenced trading under the symbol "HYPAF" effective May 9th, 2025, on the OTC Markets, a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on its primary market, the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "HYPE" as well as on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("Frankfurt") under the symbol "N7S0".

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it has received DTC eligibility by The Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC"). Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible." This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers reducing transactional costs for participating brokerage firms, enabling the stock to be traded over a much wider selection of brokerage firms by coming into compliance with their requirements. DTC provides depository and book entry services, along with a settlement system for equities in the United States and across the globe. The organization is a member of the U.S. Federal Reserve System and a registered clearing agency with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cole Goodwin, COO of the Company stated: "Having Hyper Bit now listed on the OTC Markets is a major step in growing our investor base. The DTC facilitates electronic settlement of stock certificate transfers in the United States. The shares of the Company, trading under the symbol "HYPAF" in the United States, are now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC and are therefore considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers."

About Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a forward-thinking, diversified technology company specializing in the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. As global interest in digital assets accelerates-driven by the rise of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and increasing institutional and retail adoption-Hyper Bit is committed to unlocking value across the crypto ecosystem while delivering growth for our stakeholders.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a member of the Blockchain Association of Canada, a Not-For-Profit Incorporated Association registered in Vancouver, Canada. The goal of the Association is to grow and enhance the Canadian Blockchain community and to further enhance the ecosystem. Learn more about the Association at The Blockchain Association of Canada: a club of crypto enthusiasts.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(Signed) "Robert Eadie"

Robert Eadie, President & Chief Executive Officer and Director

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the proposed Transaction and related matters. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

No investment is without risk. Crypto currencies are particularly volatile and therefore particularly risky. Companies that are developing technologies and investing in crypto mining can potentially be adversely affected by its inherent volatility. Readers are cautioned to always consult an investment advisor to determine if an opportunity is right for you.

