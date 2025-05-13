Primary Hydrogen Corp.: Primary Hydrogen Commences Exploration at Dove Creek

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV:HDRO)(FRA:83W0)(OTCQB:HNATF) ("Primary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of its Phase 1 exploration program at the Dove Creek project in Colorado, USA. This program marks a significant step in evaluating the potential for natural hydrogen resources in the region, utilizing advanced hyperspectral imaging and AI-driven data analysis to help identify high-priority targets for subsequent field exploration.

"We are excited to launch this exploration program at Dove Creek, a project with significant potential for natural hydrogen discovery," said Benjamin Asuncion, CEO of Primary Hydrogen. "The use of hyperspectral imaging will provide critical insights into the area, allowing us to efficiently target our future exploration efforts. This program underscores our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to position Primary Hydrogen as a leader in the emerging natural hydrogen sector."

Dove Creek Project, Colorado

Located in southwestern Colorado near the Colorado-Utah border, the Dove Creek project lies within the Paradox Basin, proximal to the San Juan Basin to the south and the Uinta-Piceance Basin to the north. The project's prospectivity is driven by the potential for natural hydrogen generation through radiolysis of uranium-rich basement rocks. Deep-seated fault systems in the region serve as migration pathways for hydrogen, which may accumulate in structural or stratigraphic traps. Geophysical data highlight strong gravity anomalies aligned with fault structures and magnetic anomalies tied to deep crustal features. The presence of helium wells in the area further supports active subsurface gas migration, enhancing the project's hydrogen potential.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is dedicated to the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources. With over 740 acres in the U.S. and 210 square kilometers across Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the Blakelock, Hopkins, Mary's Harbour, Point Rosie, Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects. Primary also holds the Arthur Lake copper project in British Columbia.

--

