TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Olympus Corp. (OCPNY.PK) revealed earnings for full year that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at JPY117.855 billion, or JPY102.80 per share. This compares with JPY242.566 billion, or JPY199.44 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to JPY997.332 billion from JPY925.752 billion last year.Olympus Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: JPY117.855 Bln. vs. JPY242.566 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY102.80 vs. JPY199.44 last year. -Revenue: JPY997.332 Bln vs. JPY925.752 Bln last year.Looking ahead, for the full year to March 31, 2026, the company expects a net profit of JPY 105 billion with a year-on-year growth of negative 10.9%. Basic earnings per share are expected to be at JPY 94.44, less than JPY 102.99 per share of last fiscal year.Full-year operating profit is projected to slip by 7.7% to JPY 150 billion from last year. Olympus anticipates annual revenue of JPY 999 billion, up 0.2% year-on-year basis.For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the company aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 30 per share, up from JPY 20 per share, declared for the year to March 31, 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX