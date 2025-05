BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Renault SA (RNSDY.PK) Tuesday said its first-quarter net income will reflect a negative contribution of 2.204 billion euros from Nissan.Renault noted that after the sales of its Nissan stake back to Nisaan, it currently holds 35.71% of Nissan's share capital.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX