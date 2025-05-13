Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company"), a leading franchisor of renewable energy installation services, today announced that it has awarded and sold five new franchise territories encompassing Miami-Dade County, Florida, increasing the Company's network to 92 territories across North America.

The Miami-Dade territories were secured through a multi-unit franchise agreement with renewable-energy entrepreneur Christophe Ayassamy-Cally from France, providing exclusive rights to serve more than 2.7 million residents across the county. The expansion complements Stardust Solar's growing presence in the Southeast U.S. and aligns with Florida's expanding residential solar market.

With the addition of Miami-Dade, Stardust Solar has signed 14 new U.S. territories year-to-date 2025, representing an 18 percent increase since the start of the year. System-wide, the Company's franchise network now spans 24 states and nine Canadian provinces, supported by corporate services that include engineering, supply-chain management, and Tesla Powerwall distribution.

"Florida continues to rank among the top solar states, and Miami-Dade is one of the country's most dynamic regions for clean-energy adoption," said Mark Tadros, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "By partnering with seasoned operators like Christophe, we accelerate our mission to make sustainable power accessible while moving closer to our goal of surpassing 100 territories by the end of 2025."

In addition to geographic expansion, Stardust Solar continues to invest in certified training programs and strategic partnerships. The Company is onboarding its newest U.S. franchisees onto its proprietary CRM and design platform and providing access to Tesla Powerwall products. Management expects these initiatives to further support system-wide revenue growth.

About Stardust Solar:

Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company equips entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With franchises across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar drives the adoption of clean energy solutions that boost economic development and create a more sustainable future.

