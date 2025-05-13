Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment solutions for logistics, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, is driving forward with new equipment orders totaling $515,000-further cementing its position as a trusted leader in the industry.

These latest orders include:

Two LiuGong Forklifts, set to enhance operations for an agricultural customer in California





LiuGong Forklift

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10200/251923_53392f5124ea3a98_001full.jpg





One Semi Tractor with a Pumping Station, shipping to a key East Coast partner





Semi Tractor with Pumping Station

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10200/251923_53392f5124ea3a98_002full.jpg





One Genie Telehandler and a Taylor 16,000-pound capacity forklift, bound for a sawmill in Northern California. Genie Telehandlers delivers the benefits of both a forklift and a crane and offers versatility that no other machine can match. It can precisely move cargo many feet in the air over a full range of motion - perfect for working in confined spaces and around obstacles. It can also move over rough terrain and uneven ground while remaining level. A telehandler can carry multiple types of loads, from soil to pallets and more with a simple change of attachments.





Genie Telehandler

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10200/251923_53392f5124ea3a98_003full.jpg





One Taylor Equipment X250M Forklift shipping to a California-based Sawmill.





Taylor Equipment Forklift

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10200/251923_53392f5124ea3a98_004full.jpg

AmeraMex continues to redefine excellence in new and refurbished heavy equipment distribution, offering top-tier solutions to meet the evolving needs of logistics, construction, and forestry professionals.

To explore the latest equipment offerings or schedule a demonstration of Firstgreen Industries' electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posi-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators, Magni Telescopic Handlers, or CMI Mulching Track Tractors, reach out to the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons the actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

SOURCE: AmeraMex International Inc.