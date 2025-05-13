Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) (TSX: AI.DB.D) (TSX: AI.DB.F) (TSX: AI.DB.G) today released its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

Highlights

Quarterly basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.25

Quarterly net income of $11.9 million

Mortgage portfolio of $875.0 million

High quality mortgage portfolio 96.7% of portfolio in first mortgages 96.3% of portfolio is less than 75% loan-to-value average loan-to-value is 61.1%



"I am very pleased with our first quarter results, both from an earnings and quality perspective. We continue to generate earnings per share well above our dividend. Our underwriting teams originated almost $120 million in new loan business in Q1, which is well above our historic average and is particularly impressive in a market that has so little activity. We have begun to notice slightly less competition within the nonbank sector, and we are hopeful that Atrium MIC can pick up market share over the next year or two.

We have also remained focused on maintaining a low risk profile for the portfolio. In particular, we have reduced our portfolio loan to value over the last twelve months from 64.0% to 61.1%, and the percentage of conventional mortgages has increased from 91.2% twelve months ago to 96.3% at Q1. These initiatives have resulted in a resilient portfolio despite weak real estate markets and a stagnant economy. Our Stage 3 loans have dropped to 2.2% of the mortgage portfolio, the lowest level since Q2 of 2023. Our annualized loan turnover has risen to approximately 55% over the last two quarters which is unusually high, and is a testament to the quality of the loans in the portfolio," said Rob Goodall, CEO of Atrium.

Results of operations

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, Atrium reported assets of $852.8 million, down from $864.3 million at the end of 2024. Net income for first quarter of 2025 was $11.9 million, a decrease of 1.2% from the first quarter of the prior year. Atrium's allowance for mortgage losses at March 31, 2025 totaled $29.1 million, or 3.33% of the mortgage portfolio, which is consistent with $29.6 million or 3.33% of the mortgage portfolio at December 31, 2024.

Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.25 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared with $0.27 in the comparative period, a decrease of 7.4%.

Mortgages receivable as at March 31, 2025 were $851.6 million, down from $863.2 million as at December 31, 2024. During the three months ended March 31 2025, $118.9 million of mortgage principal was advanced and $120.6 million was repaid. The weighted average interest rate on the mortgage portfolio at March 31, 2025 was 9.56%, compared to 9.98% at December 31, 2024.

Financial summary

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, 000s, except per share amounts)





Three months ended





March 31





2025



2024

Revenue $ 21,963

$ 25,193

Mortgage servicing and management fees

(2,176 )

(2,076 ) Other expenses

(351 )

(406 ) Recovery of prior mortgage losses

43



-

Provision for mortgage losses

(2,204 )

(3,854 ) Income before financing costs

17,275



18,857

Financing costs

(5,374 )

(6,816 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 11,901

$ 12,041















Basic earnings per share $ 0.25

$ 0.27

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.25

$ 0.27





























Dividends declared $ 10,995

$ 9,931





























Mortgages receivable, end of period $ 851,615

$ 867,078

Total assets, end of period $ 852,848

$ 868,279

Shareholders' equity, end of period $ 520,460

$ 487,276

Book value per share, end of period $ 10.98

$ 11.02

















Analysis of mortgage portfolio





As at March 31, 2025



As at December 31, 2024











Outstanding



% of









Outstanding



% of

Property Type

Number



amount

Portfolio

Number



amount

Portfolio

(outstanding amounts in 000s)



































High-rise residential

18

$ 265,281



30.3%



17

$ 247,202



27.9%

Mid-rise residential

19



130,015



14.9%



20



139,738



15.8%

Low-rise residential

11



117,673



13.4%



12



152,827



17.2%

House and apartment

225



150,302



17.2%



219



154,713



17.5%

Condominium corporation

6



1,221



0.1%



6



1,279



0.1%

Residential portfolio

279



664,492



75.9%



274



695,759



78.5%

Commercial

25



210,496



24.1%



24



190,939



21.5%

Mortgage portfolio

304

$ 874,988



100.0%



298

$ 886,698



100.0%







As at March 31, 2025























Weighted



Weighted





Number of



Outstanding



Percentage



average



average

Location of underlying property

mortgages



amount

outstanding

loan-to-value

interest rate

(outstanding amounts in 000s)





























Greater Toronto Area

224

$ 776,693



88.8%



60.3%



9.55%

Non-GTA Ontario

68



53,592



6.1%



64.6%



8.72%

British Columbia

12



44,703



5.1%



70.0%



10.78%





304

$ 874,988



100.0%



61.1%



9.56%





As at December 31, 2024























Weighted



Weighted





Number of



Outstanding



Percentage



average



average

Location of underlying property

mortgages



amount



outstanding



loan-to-value



interest rate

(outstanding amounts in 000s)





























Greater Toronto Area

211

$ 791,809



89.3%



60.6%



9.96%

Non-GTA Ontario

73



40,816



4.6%



69.6%



9.15%

British Columbia

14



54,073



6.1%



75.0%



10.96%





298

$ 886,698



100.0%



61.9%



9.98%



For further information on the financial results, and further analysis of the company's mortgage portfolio, please refer to Atrium's interim consolidated financial statements and its management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on the company's website at www.atriummic.com.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters. Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information about Atrium, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedarplus.ca or investor information on Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

SOURCE: Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation