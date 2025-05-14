Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer through immune modulation, informs its shareholders that the Annual General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) will be held on June 20, 2025, at 9:30am CET at the Company's headquarter in France located at 70 avenue Tony Garnier, 69007 Lyon and will also be broadcasted live. A presentation by the management team on recent developments and perspectives will take place from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. CET, prior to the General Meeting. This will be followed by a Q&A session during which shareholders will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The notice of meeting, serving as convening notice is published in the Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires on Wednesday, 14 May 2025 (https://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/pages/balo/), in bulletin no. 58 (reference 2501869). It contains the detailed agenda, the draft resolutions and the main terms and conditions of participation and voting at this meeting.

The convening notice will be published in the Journal des annonces légales "Le Tout Lyon" on 28 May 2025. It will also be sent to registered shareholders and made available to institutions holding bearer shares.

The documents and information relating to this General Meeting have been and will be, in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations:

posted on MaaT Pharma's website (www.maatpharma.com/investors) under the section "Investors/General Meetings/2025";

made available to shareholders at the Company's registered office at 70 avenue Tony Garnier, 69007 Lyon, France;

and sent to shareholders by Uptevia Service Assemblées Générales, 90 110 Esplanade du Général de Gaulle 92931 Paris La Défense Cedex, on receipt of their request.

Further information on this General Meeting, and on how shareholders can vote, is available at www.maatpharma.com/investors/("Participating in the General Meeting").

The General Meeting will be broadcast live via a dedicated platform and can be accessed through the link here. A recording of the General Meeting will be made available on the Company's website within the timeframe required by applicable regulations.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma is a leading, late-stage clinical company focused on developing innovative gut microbiome-driven therapies to modulate the immune system and enhance cancer patient survival. Supported by a talented team committed to making a difference for patients worldwide, the Company was founded in 2014 and is based in Lyon, France.

As a pioneer, MaaT Pharma is leading the way in bringing the first microbiome-driven immunomodulator in oncology. Using its proprietary pooling and co-cultivation technologies, MaaT Pharma develops high diversity, standardized drug candidates, aiming at extending life of cancer patients. MaaT Pharma has been listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT) since 2021.

Forward-looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim", "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

MaaT Pharma Investor Relations

Guilhaume DEBROAS, Ph.D.

Head of Investor Relations

+33 6 16 48 92 50

invest@maat-pharma.com

Rx Communications Group U.S. Investor Relations

Michael Miller

Managing Director

+1-917-633-6086

mmiller@rxir.com

MaaT Pharma Media Relations

Pauline RICHAUD

Senior PR Corporate Communications Manager

+33 6 14 06 45 92

media@maat-pharma.com

Catalytic Agency U.S. Media Relations

Heather Shea

Media relations for MaaT Pharma

+1 617-286-2013

heather.shea@catalyticagency.com