Reply, a global systems integrator and technology consulting firm, introduces "App to the Future" an immersive "AI-Scape Room" an immersive escape room experience powered by Microsoft Copilot, Azure AI, and Power Platform, designed to explore the full potential of AI and low-code tools in a unique and engaging way.

The experience builds on Reply's AI-Scape Room focused on Microsoft 365 Copilot, offering enhanced challenges and deeper integration of advanced AI tools to help participants better understand how these technologies can drive business transformation.

Developed by WM Reply and Valorem Reply, the Reply companies specialised in digital workplace transformation and AI solutions, "App to the Future" invites participants to engage in an interactive experience where they tackle AI-powered challenges using Microsoft's suite of tools including Copilot, Azure AI, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Apps, and Microsoft 365. The experience emphasises teamwork and strategic thinking as teams work together to solve puzzles and achieve success in the interactive environment.

The experience offers a hands-on opportunity for participants to explore the capabilities of Microsoft's AI and low-code/no-code solutions. By solving complex business challenges, teams will gain practical insights into how AI tools can automate processes, enhance productivity, and foster innovation. It's designed to accelerate AI adoption and demonstrate how these technologies can be applied to real-world business environments.

"App to the Future" will premiere at Reply Xchange 2025 in Milan (14-15 May) and then will be showcased on the 4th of June, in both Munich and London Reply's annual event that brings together IT professionals, creatives, and digital innovators to explore the latest solutions and strategies in technology. Following its debut, App to the Future will be available at the Reply offices in Seattle, Milan, and London.

For more information about the experience, visit here.

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in designing and implementing solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major European industrial groups in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

