Cell Impact AB: Cell Impact Q1 2025: Search for financing intensifies

Cell Impact continued to pursue projects and activities with existing and potential customers during the quarter, while at the same time intensifying its efforts to raise additional financing to secure our operations.

The first quarter of the new financial year was weak in terms of sales, and the company is actively pursuing sales initiatives to attract new orders, while also reviewing our cost base and securing our operations through new financing.

The board and management have intensified their efforts to gain access to additional capital to fund our current operations, which will lay the foundation for future volumes.

"The cost reductions we decided on and carried out in 2023 and 2024 were successful, significantly reducing our cost base and our operating expenses and making us much more cost-efficient," said Daniel Vallin, CEO of Cell Impact.

At the beginning of 2025, Cell Impact continued to carry out market-oriented activities in order to develop our operations together with current and potential customers.

"While these activities have not yet resulted in concrete new agreements, these contacts with customers - including potential customers - reinforce our conviction that we have a unique offering that the market appreciates and that is ahead of the game in terms of operations as well as costs. From a technical and operational perspective, Cell Impact is now in many ways in a stronger position than ever in the past," concluded Daniel Vallin.

Financial summary

Net sales totaled SEK 1.9 million (5.8).

Operating loss (EBIT) was SEK -20.8 million (-22.0).

The Group's result after financial items was SEK -21.5 million (-22.8).

Earnings per share attributable to the Parent Company's shareholders before and after dilution totaled SEK -0.03 (-0.04).

Debt/equity ratio was 83 percent (81) on the balance sheet date.

Cash flows from operating activities amounted to SEK -10.8 million (-36.7).

On the balance sheet date, the Group's cash and cash equivalents totaled SEK 5.8 million (47.6).

This information is inside information that Cell Impact AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

