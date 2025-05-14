BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.15 A.M. ET).In the GreenSepterna, Inc. (SEPN) is up over 70% at $11.45. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (LUCY) is up over 41% at $2.80. HWH International Inc. (HWH) is up over 30% at $1.56. Allurion Technologies Inc. (ALUR) is up over 22% at $2.88. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) is up over 18% at $2.71. Everus Construction Group, Inc. (ECG) is up over 17% at $60.50. FingerMotion, Inc. (FNGR) is up over 16% at $5.09. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is up over 15% at $44.90. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) is up over 11% at $0.96. Advanced Biomed Inc. (ADVB) is up over 8% at $1.11.In the RedJiuzi Holdings, Inc. (JZXN) is down over 27% at $2.25. Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) is down over 22% at $1.86. X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (XTKG) is down over 20% at $1.67. Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) is down over 18% at $5.96. GRAIL, Inc. (GRAL) is down over 12% at $37.44. Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) is down over 12% at $1.38. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) is down over 11% at $11.23. Verb Technology Company, Inc. (VERB) is down over 10% at $5.50. Hongli Group Inc. (HLP) is down over 8% at $1.39. Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited (MSW) is down over 7% at $5.88.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX