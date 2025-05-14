Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.05.2025
WKN: A2PU1R | ISIN: US23725P2092
Berlin
14.05.25 | 15:39
0,590 Euro
-9,23 % -0,060
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DARIOHEALTH CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DARIOHEALTH CORP 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.05.2025 12:30 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DarioHealth Corp.: DarioHealth Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operating Results

Finanznachrichten News
  • First quarter revenue of $6.75 million, a 17% increase year-over-year, driven by employer and health plan (B2B2C) growth, and a decrease of 11% sequentially.
  • Gross margin increased to 57.5% compared to 42.2% in the first quarter of 2024
  • Gross margin (non-GAAP) increased to 70.5%, up from 62.4% in the first quarter of 2024
  • Operating expenses decreased by 35% compared to the first quarter of 2024 and 16% sequentially, with additional efficiencies anticipated through ongoing AI-driven process optimization
  • GAAP operating loss decreased by 47% compared to the first quarter of 2024, improving to $9.4 million
  • Non-GAAP operating loss decreased by 36% compared to the first quarter of 2024, improving to $5.8 million
  • 14 new clients signed year-to-date, including a national health plan, regional plan, 12 employers, and two pharma companies
  • Strategic platform expansion through GLP-1 prescribing (MediOrbis), behavioral health (Rula), and cardiometabolic support via a national benefit plan administrator
  • GLP-1 solution expanded with virtual prescribing and integration into chronic condition programs
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) transformation underway, automating workflows, lowering costs, and enhanced operational scalability
  • Refinanced debt and raised equity, strengthening balance sheet, extending cash runway and providing operating flexibility to drive strategic plans
  • Dario remains on track to achieve operational cash flow breakeven run rate by the end of 2025 given existing account expansion, new contract wins and a pipeline of near-term opportunities
  • Dario will host an investor conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET today.

First Quarter 2025 and Recent Highlights

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, along with strategic and commercial updates that reflect continued execution across its transformation plan.

"We are building a business that is fully aligned with the most important trends in healthcare," said Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer of Dario. "From the expansion of GLP-1 therapies beyond weight loss into chronic condition management, to the scalability unlocked by AI and the market shift towards integrated, multi-condition solutions, we believe that our platform and our strategy are uniquely positioned at the convergence of these trends. We believe that our commercial wins, cost reductions, and continued product innovation reflect that alignment and move us closer to predictable, sustainable growth with high-quality revenue streams."

Revenue for the first quarter of 2025 was $6.75 million, a 17% increase year-over-year, driven by growth in recurring revenues from employers and health plans. Sequential revenue was 11.2% lower compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to a shift in scope with a large national health plan client. What began as an initial implementation for a narrow population segment was insourced. We are now in a broader evaluation process, including an active request for proposal ("RFP") covering Dario's full platform.

Dario also faced timeline extensions in other projects due to tariff-related pressures, which impacted both hardware sourcing and partner-side execution. Some of the Company's medical devices and hardware components are manufactured in China, and several potential partners have been similarly affected, resulting in prolonged decision-making cycles and implementation delays. Despite these external factors, Dario continues to execute against a focused strategy centered on platform differentiation, client quality, and commercial scalability. The Company signed 14 new clients year-to-date, including one national and one regional health plan and 12 employers, as part of its 2025 goal to add 40 new clients. This brings the Company's total client count to 9 7, up from 83 at the end of 2024. Over 80% of Dario's new contracts are multi-condition, and Dario maintained a contract renewal rate of above 90%, underscoring both platform stickiness and payer satisfaction.

Gross margin improved to 57.5% on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") basis and to 70.5% on a non-GAAP basis, reflecting scalable unit economics and operational discipline. The core Business-to-Business-to-Consumer (B2B2C) business has been operating above 81% gross margins on a non-GAAP basis for the last four quarters in a row. Total operating expenses were $13.3 million, a 35% reduction year-over-year and 16% sequentially. Non-GAAP operating expenses totaled $10.6 million, excluding stock base compensation, depreciation and acquisition-related expenses.

The Company expects a further 15-20% reduction in operating expenses over the next 12-18 months, as its AI transformation gains momentum. AI-powered tools are automating internal workflows, improving care navigation, reducing support costs, and enabling greater personalization - all contributing to long-term operating leverage.

GAAP operating loss declined to $9.4 million from the first quarter of 2024, a 47% decrease compared to the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP operating loss narrowed to $5.8 million, a 36% improvement compared to the first quarter of 2024, demonstrating the impact of cost reduction and focus on strategic revenue alignment.

"We are seeing a clear and growing demand for integrated digital health solutions that span multiple conditions and deliver measurable value to payers and employers," said Steven Nelson, Chief Commercial Officer of Dario. "Our commercial pipeline is stronger and more strategic than any point in the Company's history. We're focused on building durable, recurring revenue through strategically aligned collaborations and intentionally phasing out transactional, low-margin business that no longer fits our future state. While we are disappointed with the top line performance of this quarter, we believe that this is a temporary shortfall relative to much larger wins and related revenues during 2025."

As part of the Company's ongoing strategic realignment, Dario is actively refining its sales pipeline to ensure that revenue streams are more consistent and aligned with long-term growth objectives. This includes prioritizing high-quality, strategically aligned opportunities while de-emphasizing or phasing out lower-value or misaligned deals that may have historically contributed to short-term revenues but no longer support the Company's future direction.

The Company also expanded its platform through several key collaborations that should all contribute to revenue in 2025 and beyond:

  • MediOrbis for GLP-1 prescribing and virtual chronic care delivery
  • Rula for virtual behavioral health integration
  • A leading national benefit plan administrator for scalable cardiometabolic channel revenue

These additions broaden Dario's multi-condition offering and support a more comprehensive, value-based care model for employers and health plans.

The Company's executive leadership team, significantly strengthened over the past year, continues to focus on improving execution, forecasting, and cross-functional alignment. Since June 2024, Dario has added a new Chief Commercial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer, and, most recently, a new Chief Financial Officer, forming a unified and execution-focused team. With the team now in place, Dario believes that it is well-positioned to execute on its strategic priorities, drive operational efficiency, and support the Company's next phase of growth.

Dario also completed an equity raise in the first quarter and refinanced existing debt on April 30, 2025, strengthening its balance sheet and providing additional flexibility to invest in long-term growth. With the new debt structure in place, amortization was deferred from the end of 2025 to 2028, creating operational runway and the opportunity to generate funds from operations in support of the Company's multi-year goal of achieving cash flow positivity.

First Quarter 2025 Results Summary

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were $6.75 million, a 17.3% increase from $5.76 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and a decrease of 11.2% from $7.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The reason for the increase as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 was the increase in revenues from the B2B2C revenues. The reason for the decrease as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 was the decrease in revenues from the B2B2C channel.

B2B2C, employers and health plan recurring revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were $4.74 million compared to $3.47 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024, representing an increase of 36.5%, and compared to $5.57 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of 15% sequentially.

Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $3.9 million, an increase of $1.5 million or 60%, compared to gross profit of $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and a decrease of 7.6% from $4.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The reason for the increase as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024 was the increase in our B2B2C revenues. The reason for the decrease as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024 was the decrease in our B2B2C revenues. Gross profit as a percentage of revenues increased to 57.5% in the three months ended March 31, 2025, from 42.2% in the three months ended March 31, 2024, and 55.3% in the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Pro-forma gross profit, excluding $0.88 million of amortization expenses related to the acquisition of technology, was $4.8 million, or 70.5% of revenues, for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to pro-forma gross profit of $3.6 million, or 62.4% of revenues, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and a pro-forma gross profit of $5.5 million, or 72.2% of revenues, for the three months ended December 31, 2024. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Total operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were $13.3 million compared to $20.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and $15.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $7 million, or 34.5%, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $2.6 million, or 16.3%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The decreases compared to the three months ended March, 2024 and the three months ended December 31, 2024, resulted mainly from the decrease in operating expenses as a result of operational efficiencies.

Total operating expenses excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition related expenses and depreciation for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were $10.6 million compared to $12.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and $12.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. Representing a decrease of 16.6% and 14.8% respectively.

Operating loss for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $9.4 million, a decrease of $8.5 million, or 47%, compared to $17.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $2.3 million, or 19.4%, compared to $11.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The decreases compared to the three months ended March 31, 2024, and the three months ended December 31, 2024 was mainly due to the decrease in the operating expenses as a result of operational efficiencies.

Operating loss excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition related expenses and depreciation for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $5.8 million representing a decrease of 36% and 16.1% respectively, compared to an operating loss of $9.1 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024, and an operating loss of $6.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Financing income was $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to financing income of $8.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The reason for this decrease was the revaluation of pre-funded warrants issued as part of the consideration for the acquisition of Twill, due to its classification as a liability according to GAAP rules.

Net loss was $9.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, an increase of $2 million, or 28.6%, compared to a net loss of $7.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $0.4 million, or 4.2%, compared to $9.6 million for three months ended December 31, 2024.

Net loss excluding stock-based compensation, acquisition related expenses and depreciation for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $5.6 million compared to a net profit of $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and a net loss of $4.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Conference Call Details: Wednesday, May 14, 8:30am ET

Dial-in Number: 1-800-717-1738 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1865 (international)

Call me: https://emportal.ink/41V6DZl

Participants can use the dial-in numbers above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me link for instant telephone access to the event. This link will be made active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Webcast link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1712636&tp_key=9017ab7efa

Participants are asked to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the conference call through Wednesday, May 28th, 2025. To listen to the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and use replay passcode 111852334608.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of the Company related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the implementation of additional efficiencies anticipated through the ongoing AI-driven process optimization; that the Company remains on track to achieve operational cash flow breakeven run rate by the end of 2025 given existing account expansion, new contract wins and a pipeline of near-term opportunities; that the Company expects a further 15-20% reduction in operating expenses over the next 12-18 months, as its AI transformation gains momentum; the Company's future revenue in 2025 and beyond; that the Company is well-positioned to execute on its strategic priorities, drive operational efficiency, and support the Company's next phase of growth; the Company's long-term growth; and the company's operational runway and the opportunity to generate funds from operations in support of the Company's multi-year goal of achieving cash flow positivity. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with peer companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures provided in the financial statement tables below.

Operating expenses (non-GAAP). Our presentation of non-GAAP operating expenses excludes stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition related expenses and depreciation of fixed assets. Due to varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions, and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash operating expenses, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude non-cash expenses provides us with an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own core business operating results over different periods of time.

Net loss (non-GAAP). Our presentation of adjusted net loss excludes the effect of certain items that are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted net loss represents net loss determined under GAAP without regard to stock-based compensation expenses, deferred inventory, depreciation of fixed assets, earn-out remeasurement and acquisition related expenses and amortization. We believe these measures provide useful information to management and investors for analysis of our operating results.

DARIOHEALTH CORP. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

U.S. dollars in thousands




March 31,


December 31,



2025


2024

ASSETS














CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

27,854


$

27,764

Short-term bank deposits



-



697

Short-term restricted bank deposits



192



175

Trade receivables, net



3,207



4,804

Inventories



4,622



4,753

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses



2,687



2,336








Total current assets



38,562



40,529








NON-CURRENT ASSETS:







Deposits



79



79

Operating lease right of use assets



955



1,065

Long-term assets



331



313

Property and equipment, net



646



709

Intangible assets, net



17,600



18,762

Goodwill



57,427



57,427








Total non-current assets



77,038



78,355








Total assets


$

115,600


$

118,884

DARIOHEALTH CORP. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

U.S. dollars in thousands (except stock and stock data)




March 31,


December 31,



2025


2024

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY














CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables


$

2,745


$

3,045

Deferred revenues



1,305



1,583

Operating lease liabilities



490



504

Other accounts payable and accrued expenses



4,320



6,052

Current maturity of long-term loan



10,295



5,451








Total current liabilities



19,155



16,635








NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES







Operating lease liabilities



653



765

Long-term loan



18,899



23,472

Warrant liability



3,103



5,968

Other long-term liabilities



91



25








Total non-current liabilities



22,746



30,230








STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common stock of $0.0001 par value - authorized: 160,000,000 shares; issued and
outstanding: 42,706,594 and 38,388,431 shares on March 31, 2025 and
December 31, 2024, respectively



4



4

Preferred stock of $0.0001 par value - authorized: 5,000,000 shares; issued and
outstanding: 54,585 and 49,585 shares on March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024,
respectively



*) -



*) -

Additional paid-in capital



478,104



462,358

Accumulated deficit



(404,409)



(390,343)








Total stockholders' equity



73,699



72,019








Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

115,600


$

118,884

DARIOHEALTH CORP. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)

U.S. dollars in thousands (except stock and stock data)




Three months ended



March 31,



2025


2024

Revenues:







Services


$

4,875


$

4,160

Consumer hardware



1,877



1,598

Total revenues



6,752



5,758








Cost of revenues:







Services



865



965

Consumer hardware



1,130



1,198

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



875



1,163

Total cost of revenues



2,870



3,326








Gross profit



3,882



2,432








Operating expenses:







Research and development


$

4,108


$

6,642

Sales and marketing



5,873



6,910

General and administrative



3,310



6,735








Total operating expenses



13,291



20,287








Operating loss



9,409



17,855








Total financial income, net



(204)



(8,686)








Loss before taxes



9,205



9,169








Income tax (benefit)



22



(1,994)








Net loss


$

9,227


$

7,175








Deemed dividend


$

4,839


$

2,034








Net loss attributable to common shareholders


$

14,066


$

9,209








Net loss per share:














Basic and diluted loss per share of common stock


$

0.14


$

0.20

Weighted average number of common stock used in computing basic and diluted net
loss per share



47,370,317



34,442,578

DARIOHEALTH CORP. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

U.S. dollars in thousands




Three months ended



March 31,



2025


2024

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss


$

(9,227)


$

(7,175)

Adjustments required to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Stock-based compensation



2,342



6,858

Depreciation and impairment



94



110

Change in operating lease right of use assets



110



149

Amortization of acquired intangible assets



1,162



1,216

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net



1,597



(1,401)

Increase in other accounts receivable, prepaid expense and long-term assets



(369)



(1,866)

Decrease (increase) in inventories



130



146

Increase (decrease) in trade payables



(300)



708

Decrease in other accounts payable and accrued expenses



(1,666)



(2,620)

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues



(278)



52

Change in operating lease liabilities



(126)



(18)

Change in fair value of warrant liability



(1,115)



(9,181)

Non-cash financial expenses (income)



293



(83)

Other



680



(5)








Net cash used in operating activities



(6,673)



(13,110)








Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment



(31)



(56)

Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



-



(8,796)








Net cash used in investing activities



(31)



(8,852)








Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs



6,815



20,206








Net cash provided by financing activities



6,815



20,206








Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents



111



(1,756)

Effect of exchange rate differences on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash
equivalents



(21)



-

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



27,764



36,797

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$

27,854


$

35,041

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Cash paid during the period for interest on long-term loan


$

937


$

986

Non-cash activities:







Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities


$

-


$

28

Exercise of pre-funded warrants to common stock upon acquisition


$

1,750


$

-

Reconciliation of Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses to Adjusted

Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP)

U.S. dollars in thousands


Three months ended March 31, 2025



GAAP

Stock-Based
Compensation
Expenses

Amortization of
acquisition
related expenses
and depreciation
of fixed assets

Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenues

$

2,870


(10)


(890)


1,970

Gross Profit


3,882


10


890


4,782










Research and development


4,108


(526)


(40)


3,542

Sales and Marketing


5,873


(815)


(311)


4,747

General and Administrative


3,310


(991)


(15)


2,304

Total Operating Expenses


13,291


(2,332)


(366)


10,593

Operating Loss

$

(9,409)


2,342


1,256


(5,811)

Financing expenses


(204)


-


-


(204)

Income Tax


22






22

Net Loss

$

(9,227)


2,342


1,256


(5,629)

Reconciliation of Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses to Adjusted

Operating Loss, Net Loss and Operating Expenses (Non-GAAP)

U.S. dollars in thousands


Three months ended March 31, 2024



GAAP

Stock-Based
Compensation
Expenses

Amortization of
acquisition
related expenses
and depreciation
of fixed assets

Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenues

$

3,326


(7)


(1,177)


2,142

Gross Profit


2,432


7


1,177


3,616










Research and development


6,642


(1,115)


(61)


5,466

Sales and Marketing


6,910


(1,756)


(76)


5,078

General and Administrative


6,735


(3,980)


(605)


2,150

Total Operating Expenses


20,287


(6,851)


(742)


12,694

Operating Loss

$

(17,855)


6,858


1,919


(9,078)

Financing expenses


(8,686)


-




(8,686)

Income Tax


(1,994)







Net Loss

$

(7,175)


6,858


1,919


1,602

DarioHealth Corporate Contact
 Mary Mooney
VP Marketing
[email protected]
+1-312-593-4280

DarioHealth Investor Relations Contact
Kat Parrella
Investor Relations Manager
[email protected]
+315-378-6922

Media Contact:
 Scott Stachowiak
[email protected]
+1-646-942-5630

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920436/5316433/DarioHealth_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.

© 2025 PR Newswire
