Mittwoch, 14.05.2025

WKN: A4136G | ISIN: US03815U5083 | Ticker-Symbol: UDJ0
NASDAQ
14.05.25 | 15:43
0,792 US-Dollar
-0,38 % -0,003
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.: Applied DNA to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results on May 15, Schedules Intra-Quarter Investor Update Call for June 3

Finanznachrichten News

STONY BROOK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) ("Applied DNA" or the "Company"), a leader in polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based technologies, will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 (ended on March 31, 2025) after the close of the U.S. equity markets on Thursday, May 15, 2025. The Company's Form 10-Q for the period will be filed concurrently and available on the SEC Filings page of its Investor Relations website.

To align with its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 22 and ensure a comprehensive post-meeting update, the Company will hold an intra-quarter investor update call on June 3, on which management will discuss the Company's strategic priorities.

Webcast and Conference Call Date & Time: Tuesday, June 3 @ 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial In:

  • Domestic callers (toll free): 844-887-9402

  • International callers: 412-317-6798

  • Canadian callers (toll free): 866-605-3852

  • Live webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Ky09znsL

A replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days following the conclusion of the call:

  • Replay for domestic callers (toll free): 877-344-7529, replay access code 3446494

  • Replay for international callers: 412-317-0088, replay access code 3446494

  • Replay for Canadian callers (toll free): 855-669-9658, replay access code 3446494

An accompanying slide presentation will be embedded in the webcast (live and replay) that will also be accessible as a stand-alone document via the 'Company Presentations' page of the Applied DNA investor relations website. The webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call on the 'Company Events' page.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences is a biotechnology company developing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid ("DNA"). Using the polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") to enable both the production and detection of DNA, we operate in two business markets: (i) the enzymatic manufacture of synthetic DNA for use in the production of nucleic acid-based therapeutics and the development and sale of a proprietary RNA polymerase ("RNAP") for use in the production of mRNA therapeutics; and (ii) the detection of DNA and RNA in molecular diagnostics and genetic testing services.

Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on X and LinkedIn. Join our mailing list.

For additional information:
Investor Relations: Sanjay M. Hurry, 917-733-5573, sanjay.hurry@adnas.com
Web: https://investors.adnas.com/

###

SOURCE: Applied DNA Sciences



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/applied-dna-to-announce-second-quarter-fiscal-2025-financial-results-1027686

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
