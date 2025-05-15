BONN (dpa-AFX) - German telecom major Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) reported Thursday significantly higher profit in its first quarter with year-over-year growth in revenues. Further, the firm raised its fiscal 2025 outlook.For fiscal 2025, the company now expects adjusted EBITDA AL of around 45.0 billion euros instead of previously expected around 44.9 billion euros.The company now projects free cash flow AL of around 20.0 billion euros, higher than previous estimate of around 19.9 billion euros.In the first quarter, net profit attributable to Owners of the parent increased 43.5 percent to 2.85 billion euros from last year's 1.98 billion euros. Earnings per share climbed 45.7 percent to 0.58 euro from 0.40 euro a year ago.Adjusted net profit was 2.44 billion euros, up 9.1 percent from 2.24 billion euros last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.50 euro, compared to 0.45 euro in the prior year.Adjusted EBITDA AL grew 7.9 percent year-over-year to 11.30 billion euros. In organic terms, it increased by 5.3 percent. Adjusted EBITDA AL margin was 38.0 percent, 0.5 percentage points higher than 37.5 percent a year ago.Net revenue increased 6.5 percent to 29.76 billion euros from prior year's 27.94 billion euros. In organic terms, net revenue increased by 3.8 percent.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX