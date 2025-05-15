Anzeige
Aino Health AB (publ): Interim report January-March 2025

Finanznachrichten News

This document in English is a translation of the original in Swedish. In case of any discrepancy, the Swedish original will prevail.

Increased turnover. Positive cashflow. Positive EBITDA.

January - March 2024

  • Turnover totalled 7 378 (5 994) TSEK
  • Profit after financial items -554 (-2 943) TSEK
  • Earnings per share -0,0 (-0,0) SEK

The first quarter of 2025 has been characterised by a continued challenging market environment, shaped by cautious investment appetite and continued macroeconomic uncertainty. Despite these headwinds, I am pleased to report tangible progress in our efforts to improve profitability and build long-term resilience for Aino. During the period, we have made price adjustments in dialogue with our customers to ensure a sustainable and profitable business. As a natural consequence of this, some customer relationships have been terminated, which has led to a reduction in the number of licences. This reduction will materialise in the second quarter.

Operationally, almost all sold licences are now fully integrated, which will have a positive impact on our monthly recurring revenue (MRR) going forward. Financially, our focused efforts to strengthen margins and reduce operating costs are starting to pay off. Revenues increased by 23% compared to the same period last year, and most notably, cash flow became positive. We also achieved a positive EBITDA. An exciting development during the quarter is the increased interest from academic and research institutions. Several organisations have approached us with proposals to study the relationship between work ability management, wellbeing and productivity using Aino's data and platform insights. This is a strong confirmation of the long-term value of our offering and a clear sign that our impact is starting to be recognised beyond our direct customer base.
Looking ahead, we expect market conditions to gradually improve towards the summer and in the second half of the year. Our focus remains on driving operational excellence, deepening customer relationships and seizing new opportunities as they arise.

The information contained herein is such as shall be made public by Aino Health AB (publ), in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was made public, through the agency of Jyrki Eklund, CEO and President of Aino Health AB, at 08.30 AM CET on may 15, 2025.

For more information
Jyrki Eklund
CEO Aino Health
Phone: +358 40 042 4221
jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com

Aino Health AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market (Ticker: AINO).

Certified adviser
DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB
For more information see: https://investors.ainohealth.com/certified-adviser/

About Aino Health (publ)
Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management.
The company's complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs and improves business outcomes through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, well-being and safety an integral part of daily work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
