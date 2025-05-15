Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PLSH | ISIN: JE00BJJN4441 | Ticker-Symbol: 16A
Tradegate
14.05.25 | 15:22
3,980 Euro
-1,49 % -0,060
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLARIVATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLARIVATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9804,04010:15
PR Newswire
15.05.2025 09:06 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clarivate Plc: Clarivate Report Reveals Top Trademark Portfolios

Finanznachrichten News

Procter & Gamble, Nestlé, Apple, L'Oréal, Novartis, LG Electronics and Unilever among the largest portfolio owners in most registers

LONDON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today released the Trademark filing trends 2025 report, analyzing ten key trademark registers worldwide: the United States (U.S.), Canada, the United Kingdom (U.K.), the European Union (EU), France, Germany, India, Mainland China, Japan, and Australia. The report reveals the top 20 largest local and foreign-based trademark portfolios in each region and the law firms managing the largest trademark portfolios.

Clarivate logo

Based on data from SAEGIS, a CompuMark trademark database containing over 150 million records, the report shows Mainland China continues to lead in global trademark filings with 6.76 million applications in 2024, despite a steady three-year decline in activity. The U.S. claims second place with 566,938 applications. India is rapidly closing in on the U.S. with over 537,000 applications in 2024 and an average yearly growth of 10% over the last decade.

Gordon Samson, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said: "In an increasingly volatile market for new and existing brands, trademark attorneys need to be acutely aware of macro-trends in local jurisdictions and the subtle economic interplay between states and major hubs of trademark activity. By integrating the insights outlined in the report into trademark and business strategies, brands and their representatives can develop a more informed approach to managing their IP. This not only helps in mitigating risks associated with trademark infringement but also enhances the ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities."

Other key findings from the 2024 trademark filing data include:

  • Seven brands consistently ranked in the top 20 largest portfolio lists. Procter & Gamble, Nestlé, Apple, L'Oréal, Novartis, LG Electronics and Unilever were each among the largest portfolio owners in at least seven of the ten registers analyzed.
  • Three jurisdictions face three years of consistent decline. France, Mainland China and Japan experienced a steady decrease in trademark filing activity in 2022, 2023 and 2024. All three jurisdictions ended 2024 with the lowest filing volume since 2017.
  • Mainland China continues to dominate global trademark filings, underscoring its economic growth and expanding global brand presence.
  • Australia recovers to 2021 trademark filing volume, primarily due to a 24% increase in trademark applications by foreign based brand owners in 2024.

To learn more, please visit our Trademark filing trends 2025 site.

About Clarivate
Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media contact:
Sofia Nogués, Sr. External Communications Manager
newsroom@clarivate.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo_v1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarivate-report-reveals-top-trademark-portfolios-302455736.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.