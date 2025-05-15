Clarivate Plc: Clarivate Report Reveals Top Trademark Portfolios

Procter & Gamble, Nestlé, Apple, L'Oréal, Novartis, LG Electronics and Unilever among the largest portfolio owners in most registers

LONDON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today released the Trademark filing trends 2025 report, analyzing ten key trademark registers worldwide: the United States (U.S.), Canada, the United Kingdom (U.K.), the European Union (EU), France, Germany, India, Mainland China, Japan, and Australia. The report reveals the top 20 largest local and foreign-based trademark portfolios in each region and the law firms managing the largest trademark portfolios.

Based on data from SAEGIS, a CompuMark trademark database containing over 150 million records, the report shows Mainland China continues to lead in global trademark filings with 6.76 million applications in 2024, despite a steady three-year decline in activity. The U.S. claims second place with 566,938 applications. India is rapidly closing in on the U.S. with over 537,000 applications in 2024 and an average yearly growth of 10% over the last decade.

Gordon Samson, President, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said: "In an increasingly volatile market for new and existing brands, trademark attorneys need to be acutely aware of macro-trends in local jurisdictions and the subtle economic interplay between states and major hubs of trademark activity. By integrating the insights outlined in the report into trademark and business strategies, brands and their representatives can develop a more informed approach to managing their IP. This not only helps in mitigating risks associated with trademark infringement but also enhances the ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities."

Other key findings from the 2024 trademark filing data include:

Seven brands consistently ranked in the top 20 largest portfolio lists. Procter & Gamble, Nestlé, Apple, L'Oréal, Novartis, LG Electronics and Unilever were each among the largest portfolio owners in at least seven of the ten registers analyzed.

, underscoring its economic growth and expanding global brand presence. Australia recovers to 2021 trademark filing volume, primarily due to a 24% increase in trademark applications by foreign based brand owners in 2024.

To learn more, please visit our Trademark filing trends 2025 site.

