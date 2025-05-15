The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15
The Diverse Income Trust plc
15th May 2025
It is announced that at the close of business on 14thMay 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
14th May 2025 103.24p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 100.73p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
15thMay 2025
