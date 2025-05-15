The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

The Diverse Income Trust plc

15th May 2025

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 14thMay 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

14th May 2025 103.24p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 100.73p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

15thMay 2025