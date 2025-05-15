Anzeige
New Holland Launches 2025 Apprentice Program To Promote High-Tech Ag Careers

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2025 / CNH

CNH brand, New Holland, has launched its 2025 Apprentice program, aimed at recognizing the exceptional contributions of apprentices to the industry and highlighting how agriculture offers dynamic, technology-driven career paths.

As proud sponsors of the Red Bull Ampol Racing Team, New Holland is offering six exceptional apprentice service technicians the chance to experience race day action at one of six annual Supercars races.

CNH ANZ National Parts and Service Manager, Gary Pertot, said New Holland Australia's groundbreaking Apprentice of the Year program is designed to attract and develop the next generation of agricultural technicians.

"Unlike traditional trade apprenticeships, this program accelerates learning, enabling apprentices to become fully productive within two years. Participants not only gain advanced technical skills but also benefit from a comprehensive training experience that creates lasting professional networks and opportunities across the agricultural sector."

"Participants not only gain advanced technical skills but also benefit from a comprehensive training experience that creates lasting professional networks and opportunities across the agricultural sector."

Gary said connecting apprentices with the high-tech world of Supercars shows agricultural technology can be just as challenging and sophisticated as motorsports.

"Just as Supercar teams rely on precision engineering, advanced data analytics, and complex technological systems, today's agricultural professionals work with equally state-of-the-art machinery and technologies.

"The Supercars experience provides a tangible, exciting touchpoint for apprentices starting their career path to understand that agricultural careers are about innovation, technology, and high-performance engineering.

"By showcasing the high-tech world of modern agricultural machinery, the program aims to inspire emerging talent to see agriculture as a cutting-edge, rewarding professional pathway.

"We see this initiative as critical in addressing skills shortages and challenging outdated perceptions of farming as a low-tech industry, with there being limited opportunities existing in regional towns" he said.

The Apprentice of the Year program represents New Holland's commitment to developing skilled professionals who will drive the future of agricultural innovation.

The winning apprentices for the 2025 Apprentice of the Year program will meet the team drivers and get on the tools with the Red Bull Ampol Racing team and Triple Eight Race Engineering team.

The program is open to service apprentices working across New Holland Agriculture's network of 129 Australian and New Zealand dealerships, where Dealer Principals or Service Managers nominate outstanding apprentices.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/new-holland-launches-2025-apprentice-program-to-promote-high-tech-ag-c-1028444

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
