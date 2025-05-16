EPIC Suisse AG
Zurich, 16 May 2025
EPIC Suisse celebrates the inauguration of PULSE in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne
PULSE - A unique technology hub in the heart of the Health Valley
After about 2 ½ years of construction, the PULSE innovation centre is now ready for occupation. Tailored for companies in biotech, life sciences and other high-tech industries, the PULSE design includes two separate buildings offering a gross floor area of 43'000 sqm of fully modular space above ground and an additional 28'000 sqm of underground parking and storage areas. With their specific shape, 12 loading bays, and adjustable floor heights, the two buildings exemplify logistics densification and flexibility, allowing for shared resources and efficient management of logistics activities. Furthermore, central patios enable natural light to penetrate to the centre of the buildings, ensuring an optimal working environment for employees.
PULSE is located in the Châtelard industrial zone in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, right in the heart of the Swiss "Health Valley", an agglomeration with over 1'000 innovative biotech/medtech companies and more than 25'000 employees in the greater Geneva/Bern area. The new site offers easy access to different public transport links and to the highway network.
PULSE - A sustainable and biodiverse working environment
PULSE will be Minergie and BREEAM certified. The new site incorporates over 1'000 photovoltaic panels that are expected to generate more than 310 MWh of green energy per year. The buildings heat will be generated by geothermal energy from 80 drillings at the depth of about 320 meters, connected to two heat pumps with a capacity of 200 kW each.
For the employees, PULSE offers state-of-the-art infrastructure and modern amenities, such as a relaxing restaurant (operated by Eldora), a dedicated fitness centre to promote health, an in-house nursery (operated by Bubbles), secured bicycle parking, charging stations for electric vehicles or car sharing.
The site is located at the edge of a forest and agricultural land, with walking paths, blended into the landscape and facilitating a direct connection between the buildings and nature. Two landscaped swales and about 300 trees that the Company is going to plant will promote biodiversity, while outside rest areas will offer employees places to relax in the heart of nature.
Further information about PULSE can be found on https://pulse.swiss/
About EPIC Suisse AG
EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of CHF 1.6 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC's investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch
