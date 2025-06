EPIC Suisse AG / Key word(s): Conference

Media release Zurich, 26 June 2025





EPIC Suisse shares deeper insight into EPIC's value creation strategy and gives a property tour featuring recently completed and future developments at its Capital Markets Day 2025



EPIC Suisse AG (SIX: EPIC) (the "Company" or "EPIC Suisse") is hosting today its first Capital Markets Day in the Lake Geneva Region. On site of its recently completed development, Campus Leman Building C in Morges, canton Vaud, the EPIC management team will give participants in-depth information on EPIC's long-term Buy/Build/Hold strategy, including a deeper insight into its attractive real estate portfolio and development pipeline. It will further show how developments, either executed in the past or planned for the future, consistently add value to its portfolio. The Capital Markets Day's program also includes a property tour through Campus Leman Building B (Morges), the logistics site En Molliau (Tolochenaz), the new life sciences / high-tech development PULSE (Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne), and the life sciences campus Biopôle Serine (Epalinges).



2025 outlook confirmed



EPIC Suisse confirms its previously communicated guidance for 2025 of a net rental income increase of 2% to 3% compared to 2024. The Company expects net rental income from the recently finished developments (PULSE in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Campus Leman Building C) to start showing meaningful impact on net rental income from 2026 on, as 2026 will be the first full year of operation of the buildings for the existing tenants and for tenants committing in 2025 with a start date in 2026.



Mid-term focus on sustainable growth and profitability



Mid-term, the Company will continue to concentrate on accelerating rental income growth through full lease-up of completed developments, prudent future developments and value-adding acquisitions. A net loan to value (LTV) ratio of +/- 45%, a long WAULT in excess of 5 years and continuing paying attractive dividends will also remain key focus areas (unchanged since EPIC's IPO in 2022). _________________



Presentation slides of the Capital Markets Day are available for download at



https://ir.epic.ch/en/investor-analyst-presentations/ Contact information Valérie Scholtes, CFO

EPIC Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch



EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of CHF 1.6 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC's investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch





