GLOBAL BIOENERGIES: General Meeting of 15 May 2025

PRESS RELEASE

General Meeting of 15 May 2025

Evry, 16 May 2025 - 07:30 a.m.: The term of office of Mrs. Corinne Granger, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, has expired, and its renewal was not submitted to a vote by the shareholders. The Board would like to thank Mrs Corinne Granger for her commitment to Global Bioenergies. Mr Marc Delcourt, already Chief Executive Officer of the Company, was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Board meeting held after the Annual General Meeting.

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

As a committed player in the fight against global warming, Global Bioenergies has developed a unique process to produce SAF and e-SAF from renewable resources, thereby meeting the challenges of decarbonising air transport. Its technology is one of the very few solutions already certified by ASTM. Its products also meet the high standards of the cosmetics industry, and L'Oréal is its largest shareholder with a 13.5% stake. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).

Contacts







GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

+33 (0)1 64 98 20 50

invest@global-bioenergies.com (mailto:invest@global-bioenergies.com)









Follow our news









Receive information about Global Bioenergies directly by subscribing to our news feed on https://www.global-bioenergies.com/inscription-newsletter/ (https://www.global-bioenergies.com/inscription-newsletter/)









Follow us on LinkedIn

Global Bioenergies (https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-bioenergies)

















NewCap - Investor relations



Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Aurélie Manavarere

globalbioenergies@newcap.eu (mailto:globalbioenergies@newcap.eu)



+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94









NewCap - Media relations









Nicolas Merigeau

globalbioenergies@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

Attachment