BWA Group Plc - Issue of Equity in Settlement of Liabilities
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310.
16 May 2025
BWA Group PLC
("BWA" or the "Company")
Issue of Equity in Settlement of Liabilities
BWA (AQSE: BWAP), which has mineral exploration licences in both Cameroon and Canada at various stages of development and is quoted on London's AQSE Growth Market, announces that it has allotted a total of 4,328,834 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), at a price of 0.5 pence per share, in part settlement of fees (the "New Shares"). A total of £21,644.17 of liabilities have been capitalised through the issue of the New Shares, in both cases the issue of the New Shares is made under the terms of existing agreements for part payment for services in Ordinary Shares.
2,228,834 of the New Shares are being issues to Peter Taylor, a director of the Company, in relation to part-settlement of his director fees. 2,100,000 of the New Shares are being issued to Addison Mining Services Ltd in relation to part-settlement of fees for geological services. James Hogg is a director of both Addison Mining Services Ltd and the Company's subsidiary, BWA Resources (UK) Ltd.
The issue of the New Shares constitutes a related party transaction under the AQSE Growth Market Access Rules. The Board has concluded, having exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence, that the related party transaction is fair and reasonable as far as the shareholders of the Company are concerned.
Application will be made for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on 20 May 2025 ("Admission").
Total Voting Rights
Following Admission, the Company will have 936,932,364 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. Following Admission, the figure of 936,932,364 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement. For further information on the Company, please visit www.bwagroupplc.com/index.html or:
-Ends -
For further information:
BWA Group PLC
James Butterfield
Managing Director
+44 (0) 7770 225 253
enquiries@bwagroupplc.com
Allenby Capital Limited
Corporate Adviser
+44 (0) 20 3328 5656
Nick Harriss/Lauren Wright
Oberon Capital
Broker
+44 (0) 20 3179 5300
Nick Lovering/Adam Pollock
Name
Peter Taylor
Reason for notification
Director
Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
BWA Group Plc
LEI
213800XG3K7PTAAG8630
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 0.5p each
Identification code
ISIN: GB0033877555
Nature of the transaction
Shares issued in settlement of liability
Price(s) and
2,100,000
Aggregated information
N/A
Date of the transaction
14/5/2025
Place of the transaction
Off Market