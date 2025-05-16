Anzeige
Freitag, 16.05.2025
WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
PR Newswire
16.05.2025 08:18 Uhr
ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): Zinzino announces China as the next step in its global expansion

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino, the global leader in test-based, personalized nutrition, proudly announces its expansion into China with a cross-border social e-commerce model, marking a significant milestone in its mission to promote proactive health and wellness worldwide.

China's personalized nutrition and supplements market is expanding rapidly. Valued at USD 616.1 million in 2024, it is projected to more than double by 2030, reaching USD 1,570.5 million. This reflects an average annual growth rate of 16.4%, highlighting the strong and accelerating consumer demand for health solutions tailored to individual needs. This robust market presents a promising opportunity for Zinzino's innovative approach to personalized nutrition.

"China's dynamic market and increasing health consciousness align perfectly with Zinzino's vision of personalized wellness," says Dag Bergheim Pettersen, CEO of Zinzino. "Our expansion into China is a strategic move to meet the growing demand for scientifically-backed, individualized health solutions."

Zinzino's entry into China will provide consumers access to its comprehensive range of products, including the BalanceTest and BalanceOil+, empowering individuals to take control of their health through evidence-based nutrition.

CONTACT:

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--zinzino-announces-china-as-the-next-step-in-its-global-expansion,c4151009

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4151009/a10ebf2eae9ed1cd.pdf

China Press release ENG

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-zinzino-announces-china-as-the-next-step-in-its-global-expansion-302457504.html

