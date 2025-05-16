ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): Zinzino announces China as the next step in its global expansion

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino, the global leader in test-based, personalized nutrition, proudly announces its expansion into China with a cross-border social e-commerce model, marking a significant milestone in its mission to promote proactive health and wellness worldwide.

China's personalized nutrition and supplements market is expanding rapidly. Valued at USD 616.1 million in 2024, it is projected to more than double by 2030, reaching USD 1,570.5 million. This reflects an average annual growth rate of 16.4%, highlighting the strong and accelerating consumer demand for health solutions tailored to individual needs. This robust market presents a promising opportunity for Zinzino's innovative approach to personalized nutrition.

"China's dynamic market and increasing health consciousness align perfectly with Zinzino's vision of personalized wellness," says Dag Bergheim Pettersen, CEO of Zinzino. "Our expansion into China is a strategic move to meet the growing demand for scientifically-backed, individualized health solutions."

Zinzino's entry into China will provide consumers access to its comprehensive range of products, including the BalanceTest and BalanceOil+, empowering individuals to take control of their health through evidence-based nutrition.

