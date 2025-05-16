Hilbert Group Publishes Syntetika Roadmap

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999)

Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq: HILB B) today announced the roadmap Syntetika , its trading venue and tokenization platform developed in partnership with Galactica.com . Syntetika will offer trading of both tokenized funds, tokenized Real-World-Assets (RWAs) such as popular pre-IPO shares and popular native crypto assets.

The Syntetika roadmap is split into 3 phases with specific milestones, that will see Syntetika move from technical deployment to full ecosystem expansion

Phase 1 - Foundation & Protocol Launch (May 2025 - July 2025)

This phase is about setting the technical foundation for the platform and completing the first tranche of the Syntetika token-sale, which will bring on VC-firms and other important strategic partners. Highlights are:

Integrating Galactica's so called zero-knowledge KYC (zkKYC) stack - this is needed for regulatory compliance for the tokens issued on the platform to be freely tradable on decentralised exchanges (DEXs).

Signing up institutional liquidity for the Bitcoin yield token to be launched first on the platform. The pre-launch program is targeting up to $200 million in Bitcoin deposits into the yield vaults of the platform.

Phase 2 - Liquidity & TGE (August 2025 - September 2025)

This phase is about launching the platform and making the associated tokens tradable on the platform and on other platforms such as centralized exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, OKX and so on. The key moment of any token issuance is the so called TGE (Token Generation Event). This is the moment where the first batch of tokens get unlocked and therefore tradable for anyone having been allocated tokens pre-launch. Highlights are:

In the next stage, Syntetika and its native token ($SYNT) will launch on mainnet alongside Galactica Network.

Platform will open its BTC yield vaults to the public and begin distributing $SYNT incentives through a permissionless liquidity program.

Phase 3 - Ecosystem Expansion (October 2025 - December 2025)

This phase is about expanding the tradable assets on the platform and offering tokenized pre-IPO stocks and other tokenized equities in addition to a whole range of yield products on assets such as Ethereum, Solana, Ripple and so on.

Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group, comments:

"With Syntetika, we are redefining secure, compliant tokenized trading. Together with Galactica, our institutional-grade platform will drive the democratization of global market access."

A detailed one-pager of the roadmap is attached in this press release. The full roadmap and supporting materials are available at syntetika.io . For press inquiries or partnership discussions, contact: contact@syntetika.io

About: Galactica.com

Galactica is a pioneering blockchain platform that has developed world leading technology in terms of digital identity, regulatory compliance, and privacy in decentralized finance/Web 3.

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB or

Niclas Sandström, Co-founder Hilbert Group AB

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

