BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Richemont (CFRUY.PK) reported that its profit for the year from continuing operations was 3.8 billion euros, down by 1% from last year. Earnings per A share/10 B shares was 4.671 euros compared to 4.077 euros. Excluding YNAP, earnings per share from continuing operations was 6.388, for the period. Headline EPS was 6.327 euros compared to 6.365 euros, last year. Operating profit was 4.5 billion euros, down by 7% at actual rates, or by 4% at constant exchange rates.For the year ended 31 March 2025, Group sales increased by 4% at actual and constant exchange rates to 21.4 billion euros, led by high single-digit growth at the Jewellery Maisons over the year.The Board proposed to pay an ordinary dividend of 3.00 Swiss francs per 1 A share, a 9% increase in the ordinary dividend over the prior year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX