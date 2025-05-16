DJ Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 16-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 15 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 312.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 305.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 309.0718p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,497,423 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,549,027.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 15/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 309.0718

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1080 308.00 08:31:17 00075366606TRLO0 XLON 1099 308.60 09:46:44 00075369399TRLO0 XLON 987 308.00 09:52:30 00075369549TRLO0 XLON 248 308.80 10:07:52 00075369984TRLO0 XLON 442 308.80 10:07:52 00075369983TRLO0 XLON 5653 308.80 10:08:09 00075369992TRLO0 XLON 6 308.80 10:08:09 00075369991TRLO0 XLON 1025 308.80 10:08:09 00075369993TRLO0 XLON 324 307.80 10:10:32 00075370089TRLO0 XLON 793 307.80 10:10:32 00075370088TRLO0 XLON 1123 308.40 10:35:17 00075371170TRLO0 XLON 10000 308.20 10:49:43 00075371929TRLO0 XLON 1016 308.80 10:57:31 00075372272TRLO0 XLON 993 308.60 11:00:21 00075372389TRLO0 XLON 975 308.60 11:00:34 00075372423TRLO0 XLON 248 306.40 11:03:18 00075372549TRLO0 XLON 775 306.40 11:03:18 00075372548TRLO0 XLON 966 306.60 11:03:50 00075372559TRLO0 XLON 408 306.60 11:04:21 00075372568TRLO0 XLON 1300 306.60 11:04:21 00075372567TRLO0 XLON 975 305.00 11:10:57 00075372821TRLO0 XLON 988 308.60 11:53:19 00075373862TRLO0 XLON 102 308.60 11:53:19 00075373861TRLO0 XLON 1051 308.80 12:24:29 00075374594TRLO0 XLON 960 310.00 12:54:02 00075375486TRLO0 XLON 198 309.40 12:56:22 00075375527TRLO0 XLON 747 309.40 12:56:22 00075375526TRLO0 XLON 59 310.20 13:06:08 00075375673TRLO0 XLON 59 310.20 13:06:08 00075375674TRLO0 XLON 974 310.00 13:11:09 00075375860TRLO0 XLON 142 311.00 13:50:17 00075377426TRLO0 XLON 955 311.00 13:50:17 00075377427TRLO0 XLON 71 312.00 14:04:15 00075377813TRLO0 XLON 862 312.00 14:07:30 00075377950TRLO0 XLON 100 312.00 14:07:30 00075377949TRLO0 XLON 958 311.40 14:11:38 00075378063TRLO0 XLON 989 309.80 14:21:12 00075378486TRLO0 XLON 589 310.60 14:50:04 00075380357TRLO0 XLON 400 310.60 14:50:04 00075380356TRLO0 XLON 548 311.00 14:55:01 00075380642TRLO0 XLON 558 311.00 14:55:01 00075380641TRLO0 XLON 967 311.00 14:57:50 00075381113TRLO0 XLON 1092 311.40 15:09:16 00075381759TRLO0 XLON 100 310.80 15:27:44 00075383031TRLO0 XLON 334 310.80 15:27:44 00075383030TRLO0 XLON 210 310.80 15:28:20 00075383053TRLO0 XLON 134 310.60 15:29:20 00075383079TRLO0 XLON 369 310.60 15:29:20 00075383078TRLO0 XLON 194 310.20 15:34:56 00075383426TRLO0 XLON 1112 309.80 15:34:56 00075383427TRLO0 XLON 1063 312.00 15:49:37 00075385332TRLO0 XLON 113 312.00 15:55:40 00075385646TRLO0 XLON 60 312.00 15:56:37 00075385714TRLO0 XLON 819 312.00 15:56:37 00075385715TRLO0 XLON 129 311.20 16:11:34 00075386584TRLO0 XLON 783 311.20 16:11:34 00075386585TRLO0 XLON 531 311.20 16:14:46 00075386897TRLO0 XLON 244 311.40 16:16:50 00075387060TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

