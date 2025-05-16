

Original-Research: Energiekontor AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

16.05.2025 / 09:41 CET/CEST

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Energiekontor AG

Company Name: Energiekontor AG

ISIN: DE0005313506



Recommendation: Buy

from: 16.05.2025

Target price: 104,00 Euro

Last rating change: 18.10.2022: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen

Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Energiekontor AG (ISIN: DE0005313506) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 103,00 auf EUR 104,00.



Energiekontor (EKT) hat ihren Zwischenbericht Q1/25 veröffentlicht, der ein qualitatives Update zur Geschäftsentwicklung gibt. EKT hat die Projektentwicklung und den Ausbau des eigenen Parkportfolios mit Nachdruck vorangetrieben. Insgesamt zwölf Projekte mit einer Gesamtkapazität von 359 MW haben den Financial Close erreicht oder befinden sich im Bau. Die EKT verfügt über 36 Baugenehmigungen für eine Gesamterzeugungskapazität von rund 1,3 GW (Ende 2024: 1,1 GW), ein Allzeithoch für die EKT. Einziger Wermutstropfen war die schwache Stromproduktion im ersten Quartal (-27% J/J), die auf einen deutlichen Rückgang des Windaufkommens zurückzuführen ist. Wir erwarten positiven Newsflow, da EKT den Verkauf erster Projekte in den kommenden Wochen erwartet. Das Unternehmen bekräftigte seine EBT-Prognose von EUR70 Mio. bis EUR90 Mio. Eine aktualisierte Sum-of-the-Parts-Bewertung führt zu einem leicht erhöhten Kursziel von EUR104 (zuvor: EUR103). Die Aktie ist mit einem Konsens-KGV für 2026E von 8 weiterhin attraktiv bewertet. Wir sehen den jüngsten Kursrückgang als eine ausgezeichnete Gelegenheit, ein qualitativ hochwertiges Unternehmen mit hervorragenden Geschäftsaussichten zu einem sehr attraktiven Preis zu erwerben. Wir bestätigen unsere Prognosen und unsere Kaufempfehlung. Aufwärtspotenzial: ~130%.



First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Energiekontor AG (ISIN: DE0005313506). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 103.00 to EUR 104.00.



Energiekontor (EKT) has published its interim status report for Q1/25, which gives a qualitative update on business development. EKT has vigorously driven project development and the expansion of its own park portfolio. A total of twelve projects with a total capacity of 359 MW reached financial close or were under construction. EKT has 36 building permits on hand for a total generation capacity of roughly 1.3 GW (end 2024: 1.1 GW), an all-time high for EKT. The only fly in the ointment was weak power production in Q1 (-27% y/y) due to a significant reduction in wind volumes. We expect positive newsflow as EKT announced the sale of first projects in the coming weeks. The company reiterated EBT guidance of EUR70m to EUR90m. An updated sum-of-the-parts valuation yields a slightly increased price target of EUR104 (previously: EUR103). The stock remains attractively valued with a consensus 2026E P/E of 8x. We see the recent share price drop as an excellent opportunity to buy a high-quality company with outstanding business prospects at a very attractive price. We confirm our forecasts and Buy recommendation. Upside: ~130%.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32636.pdf

