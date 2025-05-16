The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 16
It is announced that at the close of business on 15thMay 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
15th May 2025 103.68p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 101.07p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
