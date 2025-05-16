Dataproces Group A/S: Guidance for the financial year 2025/26

16.5.2025 11:46:21 CEST | Dataproces Group A/S | Inside information

Company announcement no. 5/2025: Dataprocess announces guidance for the financial year 2025/26 based on the ambition to invest in future growth.

The announcement contains inside information.

Dataproces hereby announces guidance for the financial year 2025/26. The company's guidance is based on the progress that has characterized the past two financial years and which has made the company a profitable company that can finance future growth with its own money.

In February 2025, we announced that Dataproces, in addition to continuing to focus on the Danish market, adjusted its strategy with a focus on strategic partnerships, acquisition opportunities and growth in new markets. In April, Boelplan was acquired, giving Dataproces access to the German market, where we currently have agreements with six municipalities.

CEO Michael Binderup states: "The municipal market in Germany is very large and offers significant opportunities for Dataproces. We are currently investigating the needs of German municipalities and how Dataproces can become an attractive partner for even more German municipalities.

But success in new markets does not come by itself, it requires focus and resources. At Dataproces, we are equipping the organization for future growth and making targeted investments in recruiting competent employees who will work with market coverage and sales outside Denmark.

Our management team is working hard to ensure sustainable and long-term growth for Dataproces, and we are convinced that our investments will lead to positive results in the future."

The announced guidance also reflects a certain caution when it comes to budgeting income from Data Analysis, which has delivered very good results in the past few years. However, the value of the individual analyses varies greatly and there is no guarantee that we can achieve the same results in the current financial year. Therefore, we consider it appropriate to exercise a degree of caution in assessing the sales potential for Data Analysis in the announced guidance.

Finally, the guidance is affected by a certain uncertainty about the future of the MARC Flexløn software module. The module automates the calculation of flexløn subsidies in the municipalities, but the municipalities' joint IT company, KOMBIT, has announced that a similar functionality will be developed in Kommunernes Ydelsessystem (the Danish Municipal Services System) via Netcompany. Dataproces, in collaboration with customers, is following this development closely and is working on various new features with the aim of retaining customers on our solution.

"For the same reason, we have adjusted our product strategy so that we develop less robotic solutions that "patch holes" in the larger municipal professional systems, but instead focus on more universal software solutions based on our special experience and expertise within municipal financial management and planning," says CEO, Michael Binderup.

Guidance for the financial year 2025/26:

ARR growth of 20-35% compared to 2024/25

Revenue of DKK 44-50 million.

EBITDA of DKK 16-20 million.

EBIT of DKK 7-10 million.

The Company (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: DATA) is obliged to publish the above information pursuant to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

