Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QFVQ | ISIN: DK0061408580 | Ticker-Symbol: D9D
Frankfurt
16.05.25 | 15:29
1,085 Euro
-5,65 % -0,065
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DATAPROCES GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DATAPROCES GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.05.2025 11:50 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dataproces Group A/S: Guidance for the financial year 2025/26

Finanznachrichten News

16.5.2025 11:46:21 CEST | Dataproces Group A/S | Inside information

Company announcement no. 5/2025: Dataprocess announces guidance for the financial year 2025/26 based on the ambition to invest in future growth.

The announcement contains inside information.

Dataproces hereby announces guidance for the financial year 2025/26. The company's guidance is based on the progress that has characterized the past two financial years and which has made the company a profitable company that can finance future growth with its own money.

In February 2025, we announced that Dataproces, in addition to continuing to focus on the Danish market, adjusted its strategy with a focus on strategic partnerships, acquisition opportunities and growth in new markets. In April, Boelplan was acquired, giving Dataproces access to the German market, where we currently have agreements with six municipalities.

CEO Michael Binderup states: "The municipal market in Germany is very large and offers significant opportunities for Dataproces. We are currently investigating the needs of German municipalities and how Dataproces can become an attractive partner for even more German municipalities.

But success in new markets does not come by itself, it requires focus and resources. At Dataproces, we are equipping the organization for future growth and making targeted investments in recruiting competent employees who will work with market coverage and sales outside Denmark.

Our management team is working hard to ensure sustainable and long-term growth for Dataproces, and we are convinced that our investments will lead to positive results in the future."

The announced guidance also reflects a certain caution when it comes to budgeting income from Data Analysis, which has delivered very good results in the past few years. However, the value of the individual analyses varies greatly and there is no guarantee that we can achieve the same results in the current financial year. Therefore, we consider it appropriate to exercise a degree of caution in assessing the sales potential for Data Analysis in the announced guidance.

Finally, the guidance is affected by a certain uncertainty about the future of the MARC Flexløn software module. The module automates the calculation of flexløn subsidies in the municipalities, but the municipalities' joint IT company, KOMBIT, has announced that a similar functionality will be developed in Kommunernes Ydelsessystem (the Danish Municipal Services System) via Netcompany. Dataproces, in collaboration with customers, is following this development closely and is working on various new features with the aim of retaining customers on our solution.

"For the same reason, we have adjusted our product strategy so that we develop less robotic solutions that "patch holes" in the larger municipal professional systems, but instead focus on more universal software solutions based on our special experience and expertise within municipal financial management and planning," says CEO, Michael Binderup.

Guidance for the financial year 2025/26:

  • ARR growth of 20-35% compared to 2024/25
  • Revenue of DKK 44-50 million.
  • EBITDA of DKK 16-20 million.
  • EBIT of DKK 7-10 million.

The Company (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: DATA) is obliged to publish the above information pursuant to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contacts

  • John Norden, Certified Advisor, JN@nordencef.dk
  • Michael Binderup, CEO, +45 41 91 20 07, mib@dataproces.dk

About Dataproces Group A/S

Dataproces is an innovative Software and consulting house, specializing in AI supported solutions targeted at the Danish municipalities and their digital administration. The solutions range widely from robot technology and SaaS to data analyzes as well as collaboration and consulting. The starting point and purpose are always the same: to use data to create new knowledge, smarter processes and increased efficiency for the benefit of both citizens and municipalities.

Dataproces - we create value with data!

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.