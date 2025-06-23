New shares in Dataproces Group A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 24 June 2025. The new shares are issued due to employees' warrant exercise.

ISIN: DK0061408580 Name: Dataproces Group Number of shares before change: 33,900,042 shares Change: 300,000 shares Number of shares after change: 34,200,042 shares Exercise price: DKK 2.15 Face value: DKK 0.02 Orderbook ID: 205899 Short name: DATA

