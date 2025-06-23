New shares in Dataproces Group A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 24 June 2025. The new shares are issued due to employees' warrant exercise.
|ISIN:
|DK0061408580
|Name:
|Dataproces Group
|Number of shares before change:
|33,900,042 shares
|Change:
|300,000 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|34,200,042 shares
|Exercise price:
|DKK 2.15
|Face value:
|DKK 0.02
|Orderbook ID:
|205899
|Short name:
|DATA
For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF A/S
© 2025 GlobeNewswire