Dataproces Group A/S: Dataproces Group A/S: The Chairman of the Board of Directors will not stand for re-election at the next Annual General Meeting

23.1.2026 12:08:26 CET | Dataproces Group A/S | Inside information

Company Announcement No. 1/2026 - The Chairman of the Board of Directors will not stand for re-election at the next Annual General Meeting

There will be a change of chairman of Dataproces Group A/S at the company's annual general meeting in August 2026. The current Chairman of the Board, Hans Christian Maarup, has announced that he will not stand for re-election and thus end his work on the Board after many years.

Chairman of the Board Hans Christian Maarup (HC) says:

"After 12 years as a board member and chairman of the board of directors of Dataproces, I have decided that I will not stand for re-election to the general meeting in August 2026 and thus end my commitment to the company.

The decision has been made well in advance and in close dialogue with the rest of the board. This allows for a calm and well-planned transition, where continuity and stability in the work of the board continue to be in focus.

My relationship with Dataproces goes back a long way. As mayor of the Municipality of Mariagerfjord, I was the first customer of Dataproces, and the very good collaboration later led to me accepting the position of chairman of the board when I chose to step down from municipal politics after 12 years as mayor.

Now another 12 years have passed. I will be 72 years old in May, and I believe that the time is right to pass on the baton and create space for new forces on the board.

I have a close and well-functioning collaboration with the Deputy Chairman of the Board, Mikkel Ulstrup, and in the coming period I will continue to contribute actively, while at the same time there is a gradual handover of the chairmanship.

I look back on my years in Dataproces with great satisfaction and joy to have been part of the company's development for more than a decade."

CEO Kasper Lund Nødgaard says:

"I would like to extend a very big thank you to HC Maarup for a very valuable and trusting collaboration over the past 12 years. When HC entered Dataproces, the company was a startup led by the two founders - without a clear strategy and without a real board structure. Since then, he has played a central role in the transformation of Dataproces into the professional, listed company we are today.

With his deep insight into municipalities and municipal management, his strong political network and his managerial experience, HC has contributed decisively to our development. During his work, Dataproces has launched significant products such as the MARS platform and MARC Fleksløn, achieved strong adoption with 89 municipalities on our SaaS solutions, moved the business from pure analysis to a 50/50 model between SaaS and analysis, and achieved recognitions such as Gazelle company and Bubbles of the Year.

At the same time, the company has completed a successful IPO on First North, realized a turnaround with profitable growth financed by its own operations and in 2025 completed its first acquisition with the acquisition of Boelplan ApS. These are milestones that are very much influenced by HC's long-term contributions and strategic vision.

I wish HC all the best in a well-deserved retirement and thank you once again for the great effort and the solid imprint he has made on Dataproces."

Contacts

John Norden, Certified Advisor, JN@nordencef.dk

Kasper Lund Nødgaard, CEO/Administrerende direktør, +45 25 55 19 18, kn@dataproces.dk

About Dataproces Group A/S

Dataproces is an innovative IT and consulting house, specializing in solutions targeted at the Danish municipalities and their digital administration. The solutions range widely from robot technology and SaaS to data analyzes as well as collaboration and consulting. The starting point and purpose are always the same: to use data to create new knowledge, smarter processes and increased efficiency for the benefit of both citizens and municipalities.

Dataproces - we create value with data!