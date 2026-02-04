Dataproces Group A/S: Dataproces updates incentive program for CEO

4.2.2026 12:45:51 CET | Dataproces Group A/S | Company Announcement

Company Announcement No. 2/2026 - Dataproces updates incentive program for CEO

Dataproces Group A/S (the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors has decided to update the incentive programme for the Company's CEO through the granting of warrants under the authorisation set out in article 4.2 of the Articles of Association.

The CEO is granted a total of 350,000 warrants, each entitling the holder to subscribe for one share of nominally DKK 0.02. The warrants are granted free of charge and vest over a three-year period.

The exercise price has been set at DKK 5.60 per share, calculated as a weighted average over 30 trading days up to the 2 February 2026.

Upon full exercise, the programme may result in the issuance of up to 350,000 new shares, corresponding to a nominal value of DKK 7,000 of the Company's share capital. Shares subscribed through exercise will be subject to a 12-month lock-up period.

Following the grant, the Board of Directors' remaining authorisation to issue warrants amounts to 5,051,249 warrants, corresponding to a nominal value of DKK 101,024.98, and the Articles of Association will be updated accordingly.

Contacts

Hans Christian Maarup, Bestyrelsesformand, 23335001, hcmaarup@gmail.com

John Norden, Certified Advisor, JN@nordencef.dk

