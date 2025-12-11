Dataproces Group A/S: Half-year report for the period 1. May - 31. October 2025

11.12.2025 12:10:16 CET | Dataproces Group A/S | Half year financial report

Company Announcement No. 26/2025 - Half-year report for the period 1 May - 31 October 2025

The first six months of the 2025/26 financial year have been characterised by strategic investments, product development and international expansion for Dataproces.

Kasper Lund Nødgaard, Interim CEO, says:

"The first half of the year has been affected by an election year in the municipal market, which has temporarily dampened the level of activity. We now see signs that the market is gradually opening up, and together with the new products we have developed, we expect to be able to regain momentum in the software business in the second half of the year. Our sales in the month of November reached the highest level in the past 24 months. At the same time, we are actively working on strategic collaborations and possible acquisitions, and the investment from the Eiffel Group gives us the necessary leeway to take advantage of these opportunities - both nationally and internationally."

Highlights for the first half of the year:

Net revenue: DKK 19.6 million

Software turnover: DKK 9.3 million

EBITDA: DKK 3.5 million.

Profit after tax: DKK -0.5 million

Equity: DKK 45.5 million

Cash flow from operating activities: DKK -5.8 million

Cash flow from financing: DKK 18.5 million

During the period, Dataproces:

Developed and almost completed the KommuneProfil platform in collaboration with Index100, which will soon be launched.

Completed the first sale in Germany after the acquisition of Boelplan and continued to build relationships and presence in the market.

Strengthened its financial position with the investment from Eiffel Group, which provides opportunities for strategic collaborations and acquisitions that can accelerate growth both nationally and internationally.

The company is financially solid with strong liquidity and doubled equity and is well positioned to realise its growth strategy towards 2030.

"We thank our employees and customers for their dedication and trust. Together, we create the foundation for Dataproces to continue its growth journey - both in Denmark and internationally," concludes Kasper Lund Nødgaard.

Contacts

John Norden, Certified Advisor, JN@nordencef.dk

Kasper Lund Nødgaard, CEO/Administrerende direktør, +45 25 55 19 18, kn@dataproces.dk

About Dataproces Group A/S

Dataproces is an innovative Software and consulting house, specializing in AI-supported solutions targeted at the Danish municipalities and their digital administration. The solutions range widely from robot technology and SaaS to data analyzes as well as collaboration and consulting. The starting point and purpose are always the same: to use data to create new knowledge, smarter processes and increased efficiency for the benefit of both citizens and municipalities.

Dataproces - we create value with data!

Original release