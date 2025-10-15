Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2025 17:15 Uhr
Dataproces Group A/S: Dataproces Group A/S sets goals for the growth ambition towards 2030

15.10.2025 17:15:01 CEST | Dataproces Group A/S | Company Announcement

Company announcement no. 19/2025: The Board of Directors wants to reach a turnover of DKK 200 million.

Contains inside information

In investor news no. 8/2025, it was announced that the Board of Directors of Dataproces Group A/S had discussed the next development phase for Dataproces and that the strategy for the coming years had been adjusted with a focus on partnerships, acquisitions and new markets.

Since then, Boelplan A/S has been acquired and Dataproces is now represented on the German market.

On 15 October 2025, the Board of Directors discussed the specific ambitions for the growth targets for the coming years and formulated the following goals:

  • Revenue of DKK 200 million in 2030.

Growth must come through:

  • A doubling of revenue in Denmark, primarily through organic growth
  • Development and marketing of new products that meet universal needs and that are scalable, also outside the country's borders
  • Acquisitive growth through 1-2 acquisitions per year

Dataproces is a profitable business and can largely finance its own growth. However, the Board of Directors is open to the injection of new capital to support the acquisitive growth and export ambitions.


CEO, Michael Binderup says:

"The Board of Directors has now set a specific goal for the ambitions towards 2030. In the management, we look forward to exciting times for our company and we are full of faith that with our specialist knowledge and unique solutions, we can realize the board's ambition for 2030".

Contacts

  • John Norden, Certified Advisor, JN@nordencef.dk
  • Michael Binderup, CEO, +45 41 91 20 07, mib@dataproces.dk

About Dataproces Group A/S

Dataproces is an innovative Software and consulting house, specializing in AI-supported solutions targeted at the Danish municipalities and their digital administration. The solutions range widely from robot technology and SaaS to data analyzes as well as collaboration and consulting. The starting point and purpose are always the same: to use data to create new knowledge, smarter processes and increased efficiency for the benefit of both citizens and municipalities.

Dataproces - we create value with data!

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
