New shares in Dataproces Group A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 22 October 2025. The new shares are issued due to completion of a directed issue of new shares.

ISIN: DK0061408580 Name: Dataproces Group Number of shares before change: 34,319,928 shares Change: 2,787,313 shares Number of shares after change: 37,107,241 shares Subscription price: DKK 6.70 Face value: DKK 0.02 Orderbook ID: 205899 Short name: DATA

For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF A/S