Dataproces Group A/S: Dataproces Group A/S: Kasper Lund Nødgaard appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

5.1.2026 08:29:27 CET | Dataproces Group A/S | Inside information

Company Announcement No. 27/2025 - Kasper Lund Nødgaard appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

The Board of Directors of Dataproces has today appointed Kasper Lund Nødgaard as the new permanent CEO of Dataproces Group A/S with effect from 05.01.2026. Kasper has held the role of interim CEO since 29.10.2025.

During the interim period, Kasper has delivered significant results. In a short time, the sales trend has reversed, and Dataproces has delivered a record month as well as a very strong December. At the same time, the Board of Directors assesses that Kasper has handled the CEO responsibility very strongly in a period with high demands on speed, execution and stable management.

In addition, the Board of Directors has followed Kasper's work on the strategy to lead Dataproces towards the company's 2030 goals, and is very satisfied with both direction, quality and commitment. The Board of Directors wants Kasper, as permanent CEO, to own and drive the execution of the strategy presented 100%.

Kasper has an in-depth knowledge of Dataproces' business and has been a key person in growth initiatives, including the expansion to Germany, as well as a key driving force behind Dataproces' first acquisition, which has been completed and executed to the satisfaction of the Board of Directors. Kasper is also well-liked and respected internally in the organization and has a strong reputation with Dataproces' customers, where professionalism and trust are highly valued.

Chairman of the Board Hans Christian Maarup says:

"I have worked closely with the Deputy Chairman to find the right profile, and I am pleased that we in the Board have reached an agreement to appoint Kasper as the new permanent CEO. In a short time, Kasper has turned the sales trend around, delivered a record month and a fantastic December, and he has handled the task as interim CEO very strongly. The Board of Directors is very satisfied with the work on the strategy towards the 2030 target and wants Kasper to own the strategy that is presented. With Kasper's qualities, we have the right CEO to take Dataproces further on the next big strategic step we are working on."

Kasper Lund Nødgaard says:

"I am pleased and proud of the board's confidence. The past few months have shown what we can deliver when we stand together, and I would like to thank the organization for its strong efforts. We have a clear direction towards 2030, and I look forward to continuing the work of developing Dataproces - with professionalism, high quality and the customer at the center."

Kasper will continue in the role of CEO without interruption or further changes in the day-to-day management.

Contacts

Hans Christian Maarup, Bestyrelsesformand, 23335001, hcmaarup@gmail.com

John Norden, Certified Advisor, JN@nordencef.dk

About Dataproces Group A/S

Dataproces is an innovative IT and consulting house, specializing in solutions targeted at the Danish municipalities and their digital administration. The solutions range widely from robot technology and SaaS to data analyzes as well as collaboration and consulting. The starting point and purpose are always the same: to use data to create new knowledge, smarter processes and increased efficiency for the benefit of both citizens and municipalities.

Dataproces - we create value with data!