Dataproces Group A/S: Q3 report for the period 1 May 2025 - 31 January 2026

5.3.2026 11:28:07 CET | Dataproces Group A/S | Interim report (Q1 and Q3)

Company Announcement No. 6/2026 - Dataproces delivers strongest quarter in the company's history

Today, Dataproces A/S publishes the Q3 report for the period 1 May 2025 to 31 January 2026. The quarter marks a clear operational and commercial boost and is the strongest in the company's history measured in terms of both revenue and earnings.

Q3 2025/26:

Revenue: DKK 17.0 million (DKK 14.4 million)

EBITDA: DKK 8.9 million (DKK 6.2 million)

EBIT: DKK 6.8 million (DKK 4.2 million)

The improvement in the quarter reflects increased activity with existing customers, strengthened commercial execution and the underlying scalability of the business model. The earnings improvement has been realized at the same time as continued investments in organization, product development and sales efforts.

Results for the first 9 months 2025/26

Revenue: DKK 36.6 million (DKK 33.7 million)

EBITDA: DKK 12.4 million (DKK 14.6 million)

EBIT: DKK 6.3 million (DKK 6.6 million)

SaaS ARR growth: 15.6%

At the end of January 2026, ARR amounted to DKK 27.5 million, compared with DKK 21.7 million the year before.

The performance for the first nine months reflects a year of deliberate and significant investments in the future scaling of the business, while Q3 clearly demonstrates the earnings impact when revenue grows on the existing platform.

Outlook for 2025/26 (maintained)

Based on the development in the first nine months of the year and the strong third quarter, Dataproces maintains the announced expectations for the financial year 2025/26:

Revenue of DKK 44-50 million

EBITDA of DKK 16-20 million

EBIT of DKK 7-10 million

ARR growth of 20-35% compared to 2024/25

The company believes that the development in Q3 supports the realisation of the financial targets for the year.

CEO Kasper Lund Nødgaard says:

"Q3 2025/26 is an important milestone for Dataproces. We delivered the strongest quarter in the company's history and documented that our business model is scaling - both commercially and profitably.

Today, we have a solid balance sheet and strengthened equity, which gives us a robust foundation for the next phase of our strategy towards 2030. Our approach to capital allocation is clear and disciplined: growth must create value per share.

There is sufficient capital capacity to finance organic development. If shares are used in connection with acquisitions, it will be done selectively and as part of an overall value-creating structure - for example, to ensure long-term affiliation and commitment from former owner-managers in the companies we integrate. In this way, the use of capital supports both the strategic direction and our ambitions for the upcoming growth journey towards 2030.

At the same time, we continue to further develop our solutions - including the use of AI - where it concretely improves quality, automation and efficiency, both in our deliveries to customers and in our internal workflows. It supports the scalability of the business and the long-term earnings development.

Q3 confirms that the foundation is in place. It is a key cornerstone in realising our ambitions towards 2030."

Contacts

John Norden, Certified Advisor, JN@nordencef.dk

Kasper Lund Nødgaard, CEO/Administrerende direktør, +45 25 55 19 18, kn@dataproces.dk

About Dataproces Group A/S

Dataproces is an innovative IT and consulting house, specializing in solutions targeted at the Danish municipalities and their digital administration. The solutions range widely from robot technology and SaaS to data analyzes as well as collaboration and consulting. The starting point and purpose are always the same: to use data to create new knowledge, smarter processes and increased efficiency for the benefit of both citizens and municipalities.

Dataproces - we create value with data!