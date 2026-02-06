Dataproces Group A/S: Dataproces announces updated growth strategy towards 2030

6.2.2026 08:19:50 CET | Dataproces Group A/S | Inside information

Company Announcement No. 2/2026 - Dataproces announces updated growth strategy towards 2030

In connection with the company's strategy seminar on 22-23 January 2026, Dataproces A/S and the Board of Directors have determined and approved an updated growth strategy towards 2030.

The strategy update is based on three factors: A new management team with a focus on efficient scaling, more volatile market conditions and a significantly strengthened insight into the German market, where Dataproces sees significant opportunities for long-term growth.

Against this background, the company has maintained a long-term ambition to reach a turnover of DKK 200 million by 2030.

New strategic focus

With the new management team, Dataproces has chosen to join forces for efficient scaling and targeted growth in Denmark and Germany. The strategy entails a clearer prioritization of top-line growth and international scaling of the company's software-based business model.

At the same time, the increasing market volatility in recent years has created increased uncertainty but also opened up new opportunities - especially in acquisitions. Dataproces will therefore actively pursue attractive growth opportunities, even if it may at times entail a need for additional capital injection.

Strategic shift towards accelerated growth

Since 2023, Dataproces has focused on profitable growth financed by its own operations. With the updated strategy, the company will prioritise growth and scaling to a greater extent rather than continuous optimisation of profit margins.

This means that a larger share of the company's profits is expected to be reinvested in product development, market expansion, sales efforts and selective acquisitions. At the same time, the focus on responsible capital structure and balanced financial management is maintained.

Germany as a key growth engine

Dataproces has conducted a thorough analysis of the German market, which confirms a significant and more immediate growth potential than previously assumed. The company is already present in several German municipalities and is experiencing positive feedback on its solutions.

The management believes that Dataproces' many years of experience with software solutions for municipalities, combined with a large and relatively immature market, provides a solid foundation for further scaling in Germany.

Software-based business model

Dataproces' growth strategy is rooted in the development and scaling of knowledge-based software solutions based on the company's domain competencies in data, analytics and public administration.

The company's software portfolio currently consists of 27 license-based solutions within the platforms MARC, MARS, KØS and KommuneProfil, which are increasingly generating recurring revenue and supporting customers' decision-making processes through data-driven insights.

Basis for long-term ambition

The long-term revenue ambition of DKK 200 million in 2030 is based on, among other things:

Documented growth in recent years driven by increasing demand for the company's software solutions

A software portfolio with significant scaling potential

The acquisition of Boelplan, where a significant part of the previous consultant-based revenue has been converted into software licenses and integrated into Dataproces' product universe

A strategic collaboration with Index100, which supports both product development and scaling

The management believes that these factors together constitute a solid foundation for the realisation of the company's long-term growth strategy.

The realization of the strategy requires continued strong execution and will be continuously assessed and adjusted in line with changing market conditions and strategic opportunities. The announced goals and ambitions must be seen in the light of the current uncertain geopolitical and market conditions, which may affect the pace and realization of the strategy.

Statement from the CEO

CEO Kasper Lund Nødgaard says:

"With a new management team, we have chosen to focus Dataproces' strategy on efficient scaling and growth in Denmark and especially Germany, where we see the greatest long-term potential. In a more volatile market, we will actively pursue growth opportunities, while maintaining a responsible capital structure and financial discipline towards the ambition of DKK 200 million in revenue by 2030."

Shareholder presentation

On 6 February 2026, Dataproces will hold a presentation to the company's shareholders, where the strategy and long-term growth ambition will be reviewed in more detail. The presentation will be recorded and will subsequently be available.

Registration:

https://linklock.titanhq.com/analyse?url=http%3A%2F%2Fkl7x.mjt.lu%2Flnk%2FBAAACCFw3KcAAc3GYkAAALH4wL4AAYC7i20AAAAAAAkk8QBpc2NaDIdIvpA9RuaE7YKg5HjokQAIq_0%2F1%2FfqpcO1JW3Nf7SK8CBzQKPA%2FaHR0cHM6Ly9hcHAuc3Rva2suaW8vYXBwL2RhdGFwcm9jZXMtZ3JvdXAvZXZlbnQvMjI1L2ludmVzdG9ycHJzZW50YXRpb24v&data=eJxVjk9zgkAMxT-NHhnYRYEDh8VWUVAr7VTg4oQsiiwgKn_ET991PPVNkkne4f2C9lQ7poaRqiYBhDG3OTRQ3y6Y3hUuxqVdHX4exuZhbS9tOr7bJkn0VCeJkgAA4rGnAuVCT4OQRpHpfaEDDGiciQpvCWFekxpJBSNdTSqkyu3cPKF95d_s8pxI-z-1tbOmqUeUjchcliiMh1LmjVK08ioqIafDGJvN5j31kDGki0hIw3f13tcZi2YvPHtL4neOxG_gY8mXXc2soIVPI_JOEze_iB1bXg-qTNRkH681brXVnm6Oxrdnzpznzvt6fQFuoKK7nvqDlaHLWqRBB-Tewt7sotDpfRJkfDHvsbTyOFw3MV11PGRdHMZFUu26db7UfFK0vPx98oU1oLt6xvuJGoVBnRC9-wOuOH_v

Contacts

John Norden, Certified Advisor, JN@nordencef.dk

Kasper Lund Nødgaard, CEO/Administrerende direktør, +45 25 55 19 18, kn@dataproces.dk

About Dataproces Group A/S

Dataproces is an innovative IT and consulting house, specializing in solutions targeted at the Danish municipalities and their digital administration. The solutions range widely from robot technology and SaaS to data analyzes as well as collaboration and consulting. The starting point and purpose are always the same: to use data to create new knowledge, smarter processes and increased efficiency for the benefit of both citizens and municipalities.

Dataproces - we create value with data!