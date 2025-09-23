Dataproces Group A/S: Dataproces increase sales efforts in Germany

23.9.2025 09:52:24 CEST | Dataproces Group A/S | Investor News

Investor news no. 40/2025: In the coming months, Dataproces will increase its promotional activities towards german Municipalities

Since the acquisition of Boeplan A/S in April 2025, Dataproces has had German municipalities as customers. Currently, there are agreements with seven German municipalities on software and consultancy services in connection with the preparation of population forecasts and capacity planning.

In order to increase the number of customers in Germany, Dataproces is currently working on the following initiatives:

German website is established

Presence on the platforms LinkedIn and Xing

Participation in the fair "Bits & Pretzels 2025" in Munich from 29 September to 1 October, where Denmark's Minister for Digitalisation Caroline Stage Olsen will be visited. At the same time, the Trade Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been helpful in establishing contact with German municipalities.

Participation in the Smart Country Convention in Berlin 30 September to 2 October in order to build initial networks and contacts with German municipalities and decision-makers

Participation in the KOMMUNALE fair 22-23 October in Nuremberg with a stand and software demonstration as well as the establishment of networks and contacts.

Marketing of upcoming webinars

Plan for establishing cooperation with German software companies

At the beginning of 2026, a new and even stronger software solution will be presented for the German market, which is based on the best of both Boeplan and Dataproces.

"Dataproces is in an exciting development, where new opportunities are opening up. New products, acquisitions and new markets are what will drive growth in the coming years. The activities in Germany are an important part of this strategy," says CEO Michael Binderup.



General about contract announcements as investor news:



All announced contracts are in accordance with Dataproces' strategic focus and do not change the announced guidance. As the SaaS platforms MARS, MARC, KØS and KommuneProfilen are central to the guided business strategy, each time a contract is entered into with a new municipality (borth in Denmark and Germany) - as well as an agreement on the expansion of delivery within one of the areas to an already existing customer, if the annual turnover from there is expected to exceed DKK 100,000. Furthermore, an agreement is entered into on the delivery of a Data Analysis assignment where the expected fee is greater than DKK 250,000. Similarly, if agreements are entered into for delivery to a new customer in a new customer group, where the expected fee is greater than DKK 250,000.



In announcements regarding danish municipalities, Dataproces distinguishes between three categories of municipality size; The 50 smallest municipalities are referred to as municipalities, the 38 middle municipalities are referred to as larger municipalities and the 10 largest are referred to as top-10 municipalities.



So far, municipalities in Germany are only referred to as "a municipality", regardless of size







Contacts

John Norden, Certified Advisor, JN@nordencef.dk

Michael Binderup, CEO, +45 41 91 20 07, mib@dataproces.dk

About Dataproces Group A/S

Dataproces is an innovative software and consulting house, specializing in AI supported solutions targeted at the Danish municipalities and their digital administration. The solutions range widely from robot technology and SaaS to data analyzes as well as collaboration and consulting. The starting point and purpose are always the same: to use data to create new knowledge, smarter processes and increased efficiency for the benefit of both citizens and municipalities.

Dataproces - we create value with data!