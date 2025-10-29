Dataproces Group A/S: Michael Binderup resigns as CEO

29.10.2025 08:36:31 CET | Dataproces Group A/S | Inside information

A unanimous Board of Directors has today decided to end the collaboration with the CEO Michael Binderup. At the same time, the Board of Directors has chosen to appoint Kasper Lund Nødgaard as interim CEO. Kasper is currently CIO (Chief Innovation Officer) and an employee-elected board member. Kasper resigns from the board of directors and his deputy joins. The Board of Directors has chosen to initiate a process to find the new CEO with the desired profile.

Chairman of the Board Hans Christian Maarup says:

We have been very pleased with the turnaround that Michael Binderup has led and most recently the success of getting two institutional investors on board. Unfortunately, we have to realize that the next steps for Dataproces must be done with a different profile in order to stand strong in relation to efforts in new markets including acquisitions of companies that will be launched in the coming years.

Contacts

Hans Christian Maarup, Bestyrelsesformand, 23335001, hcmaarup@gmail.com

John Norden, Certified Advisor, JN@nordencef.dk

About Dataproces Group A/S

Dataproces is an innovative IT and consulting house, specializing in solutions targeted at the Danish municipalities and their digital administration. The solutions range widely from robot technology and SaaS to data analyzes as well as collaboration and consulting. The starting point and purpose are always the same: to use data to create new knowledge, smarter processes and increased efficiency for the benefit of both citizens and municipalities.

Dataproces - we create value with data!

