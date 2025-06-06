Anzeige
Freitag, 06.06.2025
Starke Zahlen: EBITDA bei 9 Mio.?€ - Startet jetzt die Neubewertung?
WKN: A2QFVQ | ISIN: DK0061408580 | Ticker-Symbol: D9D
Frankfurt
06.06.25 | 15:29
0,932 Euro
+2,42 % +0,022
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.06.2025 16:05 Uhr
Dataproces Group A/S: Change of CFO provides an opportunity to further prepare Dataproces for future growth

6.6.2025 16:04:33 CEST | Dataproces Group A/S | Company Announcement

Company announcement no. 6/2025: Change of CFO provides an opportunity to further prepare Dataprocess for future growth.

CFO at Dataproces, Kenneth Nielsen, is resigning from his position for personal reasons at the end of August this year.

CEO, Michael Binderup states:

"I would like to thank Kenneth very much for his efforts at Dataproces. Kenneth came to the company as a former auditor for Dataproces with a great knowledge of our business and has contributed in an engaged and skilled manner to the development that Dataproces has undergone in recent years. I am very pleased that Kenneth has promised to help us well until we have recruited a replacement. This is a testament to his great loyalty and commitment to Dataproces.
The CFO role has so far been held by Kenneth Nielsen on a part-time basis. To further gear Dataproces for future growth, we are using this change to strengthen the finance front by hiring a new CFO on a full-time basis. We will begin the recruitment process as soon as possible."

Dataproces Group A/S has earlier this year adjusted its strategy with a focus on strategic partnerships, acquisition opportunities, and new markets. Most recently, the company has issued guidance for the financial year 2025/26 under the heading 'Investment in Future Growth', where it is stated that resources will be allocated to acquire more customers in Germany.

Contacts

  • John Norden, Certified Advisor, JN@nordencef.dk
  • Michael Binderup, CEO, +45 41 91 20 07, mib@dataproces.dk

About Dataproces Group A/S

Dataproces is an innovative Software and consulting house, specializing in AI supported solutions targeted at the Danish municipalities and their digital administration. The solutions range widely from robot technology and SaaS to data analyzes as well as collaboration and consulting. The starting point and purpose are always the same: to use data to create new knowledge, smarter processes and increased efficiency for the benefit of both citizens and municipalities.

Dataproces - we create value with data!

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
