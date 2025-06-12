Dataproces Group A/S: Dataproces and Index100 enter into strategic partnership on new software platform

12.6.2025 13:54:52 CEST | Dataproces Group A/S | Investor News

Investor news no 19/2025: Dataproces and Index100 enter into strategic partnership on new software platform

Dataproces Group A/S and Index100 ApS have entered into a strategic cooperation agreement on the development of a new software platform for Danish municipalities, called "KommuneProfilen". The parties jointly want to give municipalities new opportunities to work with key figures and analyses as a basis for debate and decision-making support in the municipalities. The target group is broad and includes both politicians, administration and citizens in the municipalities.

"With the platform, we want to provide easy access to comparable key figures, analyses and forecasts - all qualified by some of the country's most experienced experts in key figure analysis, demography and municipal economics. By pooling our skills, we can create a strong and user-friendly platform that sets new standards for work with analyses and key figures in the municipalities. At the same time, the platform must be so user-friendly that politicians and citizens can also benefit greatly from it", says a joint statement from Director Peter Holdt-Olesen from Index100 and CEO Michael Binderup, Dataproces.

Michael Binderup adds that the collaboration and the new product will further strengthen Dataproces' brand and expects that the platform will ultimately give the company's ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) a further boost.

The first version of "KommuneProfilen" is expected to be launched in the autumn.

About Index100:

Is a focused analysis company that combines deep insight into municipal management challenges with unique data and method competencies. Index100 produces advanced management information for decision-makers at all levels in the public sector and is experts in data about the public sector's finances, activities and results.

About Dataproces:

Dataproces is a software and analysis company that helps Danish municipalities optimize finances and processes. 90 of the country's municipalities already use one or more software solutions from Dataproces.

The strategic partnership does not give rise to a change in expectations for the year, as guided in connection with our announcement of guidance for 2025/26 in company announcement no. 5/2025.

Contacts

John Norden, Certified Advisor, JN@nordencef.dk

Michael Binderup, CEO, +45 41 91 20 07, mib@dataproces.dk

About Dataproces Group A/S

Dataproces is an innovative Software and consulting house, specializing in AI supported solutions targeted at the Danish municipalities and their digital administration. The solutions range widely from robot technology and SaaS to data analyzes as well as collaboration and consulting. The starting point and purpose are always the same: to use data to create new knowledge, smarter processes and increased efficiency for the benefit of both citizens and municipalities.

Dataproces - we create value with data!