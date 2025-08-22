Anzeige
WKN: A2QFVQ | ISIN: DK0061408580
22.08.2025
Dataproces Group A/S: Dataproces appoints new CFO

22.8.2025 08:07:09 CEST | Dataproces Group A/S | Company Announcement

Company announcement no. 15/2025: Anita Dybkær becomes new CFO in Dataproces

With effect from 1 October 2025, Dataproces has appointed Anita Dybkær as the new CFO.

Anita comes with experience as Finance Manager at Alfa Laval Aalborg A/S and Group CFO at PWT Group A/S. She has, among other things, a Graduate Diploma in Accounting and an Academy Education in Management.

"Among several good candidates, we have chosen Anita Dybkær as our new CFO, as she has the right professional and personal profile for the job. With a background from both the accounting industry and different types of companies, she is extremely well equipped for the job. We look forward to Anita becoming part of Dataproces and joining the management of the company," says CEO, Michael Binderup.

Anita Dybkær says:

"With more than 10 years of experience in financial management, management, digitalization and automation, I look forward to contributing to the continued professionalization and development of Dataproces. I am passionate about creating value through efficiency and strong financial management and look forward to supporting the management in realizing the company's growth ambitions and ensuring a robust and future-proof financial platform."

Anita Dybkær replaces Kenneth Nielsen, who will continue to be associated with Dataproces for a period of time.

Earlier this year, Dataproces Group A/S adjusted its strategy with a focus on strategic collaborations, acquisition opportunities and new markets.

Contacts

  • John Norden, Certified Advisor, JN@nordencef.dk
  • Michael Binderup, CEO, +45 41 91 20 07, mib@dataproces.dk

About Dataproces Group A/S

Dataproces is an innovative Software and consulting house, specializing in AI supported solutions targeted at the Danish municipalities and their digital administration. The solutions range widely from robot technology and SaaS to data analyzes as well as collaboration and consulting. The starting point and purpose are always the same: to use data to create new knowledge, smarter processes and increased efficiency for the benefit of both citizens and municipalities.

Dataproces - we create value with data!

