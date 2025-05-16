Anzeige
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
WKN: A2QLG7 | ISIN: SE0015346135 | Ticker-Symbol: 1YS0
Tradegate
15.05.25 | 11:00
0,638 Euro
+2,49 % +0,016
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.05.2025 12:00 Uhr
35 Leser
StillFront AB: Stillfront appoints Tim Holland as interim Group Chief Financial Officer

Finanznachrichten News

Stillfront appoints Tim Holland as interim Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Tim Holland has been with Stillfront since 2019 and most recently held the position of Deputy Group CFO.

Tim has almost 20 years of experience within finance and since joining Stillfront in 2019, he has held several senior finance positions within Stillfront including CFO North America and most recently Deputy Group CFO and MENA & APAC CFO. Prior to joining Stillfront, Tim served as CFO at Hothead Games and obtained his CPA and CA designation while working at KPMG. Tim's appointment as interim Group CFO is effective immediately and he is now a member of the group executive management team and will continue to be based in Stockholm.

Andreas Uddman, President Finance & Global Functions - Group CFO, who submitted his notice of resignation on January 7, 2025, will continue to operate within Stillfront as a senior advisor until his departure in early July 2025.

The process of recruiting a permanent Group CFO is ongoing and will be announced in due course.

Alexis Bonte, President & Group CEO comments:
"We are very pleased to announce Tim Holland's appointment as our interim Group CFO. Tim's extensive experience within Stillfront, alongside his deep understanding of the gaming industry and our financial operations gained from various finance roles, ensures strong financial leadership and continuity. This is crucial as we continue our strategic initiatives focused on enhancing profitability and shareholder value. I also want to thank Andreas Uddman for his contributions and look forward to his continued support during the transition period".

For additional information, please contact:

Patrik Johannesson, Head of Investor Relations & ESG, Stillfront Group
Phone: +46 70-428 90 11
E-mail: Patrik.johannesson@stillfront.com

About Stillfront

Stillfront is a global games company. We develop digital games that are played by approximately 41 million people each month. Our diversified portfolio spans well-established franchises like Big Farm, Jawaker and Supremacy, to smaller, niche games across our different genres. We believe gaming can be a force for good and we want to create a gaming universe that is digital, affordable, equal, and sustainable. Our HQ is in Stockholm, Sweden, but our game development is done by teams and studios all over the world. Our main markets are the US, Japan, MENA, Germany, and the UK. Stillfront's shares (SF) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit: stillfront.com

