Ratos AB: Ratos completes divestment of airteam

On 18 March, Ratos announced the agreement to divest airteam, a leading Nordic supplier of technical ventilation solutions, to Nalka Invest. The divestment is completed as of today, May 16, after customary regulatory approval and other conditions were met, including payment of the purchase price. The transaction is in alignment with Ratos streamlining towards a more uniform Group, consisting of fewer platforms with strong margins.

"We are very proud of the progress airteam has made under Ratos ownership and with Nalka Invest the company will have a qualified and committed owner to support its continued journey and we wish them all the best. Today's announcement is an important step in our ongoing streamlining of the Ratos Group," says Jonas Wiström, President and CEO of Ratos.

About Ratos

Ratos is a Swedish business group focusing on technological and infrastructure solutions, consisting of 14 companies divided into three business areas: Construction & Services, Industry and Consumer. The companies have approximately SEK 32 billion in net sales 2024. We have a distinct corporate culture and strategy - everything we do is based on our core values: Simplicity, Speed in Execution and It's All About People. We enable independent subsidiaries to excel by being part of something larger. People, leadership, culture and values are key focus areas.