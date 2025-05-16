Anzeige
Empire bei 89 Mio. USD - Doch dieser Titan-Explorer mit Drilltreffern notiert noch unter 6 Mio.?€!
WKN: 882286 | ISIN: SE0000111940 | Ticker-Symbol: RAZB
Frankfurt
15.05.25 | 08:03
3,520 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.05.2025 14:10 Uhr
Ratos AB: Ratos completes divestment of airteam

On 18 March, Ratos announced the agreement to divest airteam, a leading Nordic supplier of technical ventilation solutions, to Nalka Invest. The divestment is completed as of today, May 16, after customary regulatory approval and other conditions were met, including payment of the purchase price. The transaction is in alignment with Ratos streamlining towards a more uniform Group, consisting of fewer platforms with strong margins.

"We are very proud of the progress airteam has made under Ratos ownership and with Nalka Invest the company will have a qualified and committed owner to support its continued journey and we wish them all the best. Today's announcement is an important step in our ongoing streamlining of the Ratos Group," says Jonas Wiström, President and CEO of Ratos.

For more information, please contact:
Katarina Grönwall, VP Communication & Sustainability
+46 70 300 35 38, katarina.gronwall@ratos.com

Christian Johansson Gebauer, President Business Area Construction & Services
+46 8 700 17 00

Jonas Wiström, President and CEO
+46 8 700 17 00

About Ratos
Ratos is a Swedish business group focusing on technological and infrastructure solutions, consisting of 14 companies divided into three business areas: Construction & Services, Industry and Consumer. The companies have approximately SEK 32 billion in net sales 2024. We have a distinct corporate culture and strategy - everything we do is based on our core values: Simplicity, Speed in Execution and It's All About People. We enable independent subsidiaries to excel by being part of something larger. People, leadership, culture and values are key focus areas.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
