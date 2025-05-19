Control the uncontrollable with process intelligence and global S&OP

Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, announced it will present a session at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo on the topic "Hutchinson's Extended Supply Chain Driving Worldwide S&OP for Strategic Alignment," by Frédéric Faysse, senior sales executive at QAD, alongside Luca Cicchiello, vice president of corporate supply chain at Hutchinson. QAD will offer a complimentary Process Intelligence "Proof of Capability" each day at the event to one attending company.

Hutchinson to Highlight End-to-End Supply Chain Strategy

Hutchinson is a global leader in non-tire rubber with 40,000 employees across 25 countries. Mr Cicchiello leads Hutchinson's End-to-End Supply Chain strategy and will share valuable insights on:

Driving End-to-End Supply Chain Agility and Resilience: Discover how Hutchinson leverages a global S&OP process supported by the QAD Digital Supply Chain Planning cloud solution.

Discover how Hutchinson leverages a global S&OP process supported by the QAD Digital Supply Chain Planning cloud solution. Real-time Capacity Management: Learn how Hutchinson gains real-time capacity alerts, streamlines inventory, and enhances supplier collaboration for an 18-month horizon.

Learn how Hutchinson gains real-time capacity alerts, streamlines inventory, and enhances supplier collaboration for an 18-month horizon. Strategic Alignment and Risk Mitigation: Explore how scenario simulations and minimized risk enable Hutchinson to align demand with capacity and fuel continuous improvement, reducing complexity and enhancing agility.

The session takes place on Wednesday, 21 May at 13:45 pm CEST.

QAD Process Intelligence "Proof of Capability"

This initiative will provide one attending company with a complimentary opportunity to experience the power of QAD Process Intelligence using their own data to uncover inefficiencies and potential cost savings.

QAD's Proof of Capability program offers a low-touch, high-value way for businesses to gain tangible insights into process improvement. Participants can choose to focus on:

Warehouse/DC Optimization: Enhance order processing, root cause inefficiencies, and improve overall performance.

Enhance order processing, root cause inefficiencies, and improve overall performance. Inventory Optimization: Reduce obsolete stock, minimize waste, and improve agility and profitability.

The program involves a brief discovery session, followed by QAD's analysis of the company's data within a live QAD Process Intelligence environment. Within 2-3 weeks, QAD will deliver a presentation and executive report detailing findings, recommendations and potential ROI.

"Our Proof of Capability program delivers rapid, actionable insights, demonstrating the transformative power of QAD Process Intelligence," said Luc Janssen, senior vice president of product management at QAD.

