High-Impact GM to spearhead rapid growth of world's #1 Connected Workforce platform for frontline manufacturing

QAD Inc., the company transforming manufacturing and supply chains with intelligent, adaptive cloud solutions, today announced the appointment of Ahmad Salama as General Manager, EMEA for QAD Redzone.

Ahmad Salama, incoming GM, EMEA for QAD Redzone

Through this move, QAD Redzone already the #1 Connected Workforce Solution purpose-built for frontline manufacturing teams will renew its effort to disrupt the manufacturing software landscape across Europe and the Middle East.

"This is not just another regional GM hire," said Sanjay Brahmawar, CEO of QAD.

"We are investing to win. Ahmad brings the scale, experience, and firepower we need to dominate this market and to ensure that Redzone becomes the factory OS of choice for Europe's frontline modern manufacturing teams. He's a growth operator with deep credibility in digital transformation, and we're thrilled to have him leading the way in EMEA."

Effective 4th of August, Salama will lead the charge in accelerating Redzone's EMEA footprint by building a high-performance commercial organization, deepening customer impact, and unlocking factory productivity at scale.

Salama joins QAD Redzone from Contentsquare, where he served as VP GM, Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey, driving market leadership and transformative customer outcomes. His 25+ year track record spans AI, IoT, Industry 4.0, and SaaS innovation with prior leadership roles at Software AG and EMC across the EMEA region.

Recognized for building elite teams and forging lasting customer partnerships and impactful partner networks, Salama has consistently delivered breakthrough performance by connecting people, process, and technology in high-impact, industrial environments.

"I'm fired up to join QAD Redzone at this pivotal moment for manufacturing," said Ahmad Salama, incoming GM, EMEA for QAD Redzone

"Factories across Europe and the Middle East are looking to modernize, digitize, and retain frontline talent, especially as the resilience and independence of their local operations becomes an increasingly important factor. Redzone delivers all of that and more. We're not selling software; we're transforming the way factories operate. I'm here to scale that transformation and lead a new era of productivity, compliance, and pride across our region."

QAD Redzone is doubling down on its mission to revolutionize frontline productivity in manufacturing, with a rapidly expanding footprint across North America, EMEA, and APAC. Already trusted by over 1,000 plants globally, Redzone delivers real-time collaboration, digital workflows, AI-driven insights, and measurable productivity uplifts often in weeks, not months.

With Ahmad Salama at the helm in EMEA, QAD is making it clear:

Redzone is not here to participate. It's here to lead.

About QAD Redzone

QAD Redzone is the #1 Connected Workforce Solution for manufacturing teams. Built for the frontline, Redzone helps factories achieve breakthrough productivity through real-time collaboration, digital workflows, compliance tools, and AI-powered insights. Learn more at www.rzsoftware.com and www.qad.com.

