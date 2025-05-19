Acuity RM Group Plc - Issue of Equity

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 19

19 May 2025

Acuity RM Group plc

("Acuity", or the "Company")

Proposed Placing and Subscription to raise approximately £0.5 million

Broker Option to raise up to £0.1 million

Acuity (AIM: ACRM), the software group focused on cybersecurity announces a fundraising, comprising a Placing, Subscription and a Directors' Intended Subscription to raise approximately £0.5 million (before expenses) through the issue of new ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") at 1 pence per Ordinary Share (the "Issue Price") (the "Fundraising"). The net proceeds of the Fundraising will be used to fund investment in sales and marketing, further product development and to provide additional working capital.

The Issue Price represents a discount of approximately 31 per cent. to the closing price on AIM of 1.45 pence per Ordinary Share on 16 May 2025, being the latest practicable business day prior to the publication of this Announcement.

The Company also announces a proposal to raise up to a further £100,000 by way of a broker option through the issue of up to 10,000,000 additional new Ordinary Shares (the "Broker Option Shares") at the Issue Price in order to enable smaller shareholders in the Company and other retail and institutional investors to participate in the Fundraising.

The Company also proposes to issue warrants to Placees and subscribers in the Fundraising on the basis of one Warrant for every one New Ordinary Shares subscribed under the Fundraising (The "Warrants"). Each Warrant grants the holder the right to subscribe for one additional new Ordinary Share at 1.5 pence and is exercisable for a period of up to 12 months from Admission. Further details regarding the Warrants are set out below.

Transaction Highlights

The Company intends to raise approximately £0.5 million, in aggregate, pursuant to the Fundraising (further details outlined below).

The Fundraising will be conducted by way of a non pre-emptive share issue.

The Fundraising includes a Placing and Subscription with new and existing investors

The Fundraising includes a Broker Option to raise gross proceeds of up to £100,000.

All of the Directors and Simon Marvell, the co-founder of ARM, intend to subscribe for, in aggregate, £105,000 through the issue of the Directors' Subscription Shares on the same terms as the Fundraising. As the Company is currently in a closed period under MAR until the announcement of its final results for the period ended 31 December 2024 ("FY24 Results"), the Directors are not permitted to enter into a subscription agreement until after announcement of the FY24 Results (and subject to each not being in possession of any other unpublished price sensitive information at such time). The Company will apply for admission of the relevant Directors' Subscription Shares to trading on AIM separately and to take effect following the admission of the Placing Shares.

The net proceeds of the Fundraising will be used for sales and marketing, further product developments, and for general working capital purposes.

The Placing will be effected by way of an accelerated bookbuild (the "Bookbuild") at the Issue Price. The Bookbuild will open with immediate effect following the release of this Announcement. A further announcement confirming the closing of the Bookbuild and the number of new Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing is expected to be made in due course.

The Placing is subject to the terms and conditions set out in Appendix III to this Announcement. Zeus Capital Limited ("Zeus") and Peterhouse Capital Limited ("Peterhouse") are acting as joint brokers (the "Joint Bookrunners") in connection with the Placing. Peterhouse is acting in respect of the Broker Option.

The following sets out the background to, and the reasons for, the Fundraising and explains why the Directors consider the Fundraising to be in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole.

Background and reasons for the Fundraising

Acuity is an established provider of risk management software and services now focused on cybersecurity risks.

2024 was a year of consolidation following the acquisition of ARM in April 2023. Revenues increased mainly because of the organic growth of business with existing customers. 2024 also saw work start on redeveloping Acuity's software platform STREAM® to enhance its customer appeal by introducing new features and functions, technology such as AI and significant benefits for Acuity including faster and easier onboarding of customers, improved interfaces with other enterprise software, lower costs and simpler code upgrades. It will be possible to produce white label versions to be distributed by partners throughout the world which will enhance growth opportunities The new product is on target and budget for launch in June 2025. It will offer major benefits both to users and Acuity.

In November 2024, the Rizikon software product and customers were acquired and in December 2024, David Rajakovich was appointed as CEO of Acuity. David has considerable experience of successfully growing software businesses with a SaaS model.

Since his appointment David has made numerous changes to improve performance and has rejuvenated the business model with the focus now on the cybersecurity market rather than the wider GRC market. This new AI driven, Go-To-Market model is already generating sales opportunities and management expects improved and faster conversion rates. The partner programme has been reorganised for higher productivity and prices have been revised. In addition, a cost reduction plan has been put into effect.

Management's focus is on accelerating growth in 2025 and driving the business to the next stage. The Fundraising will support this drive by facilitating increased sales and marketing, further product development and providing working capital to support increased commercial activity whilst new business opportunities are converted into orders and then sales and cash.

The Company is seeking to raise net proceeds of approximately £0.46 million through the Placing, Subscription and Directors' Intended Subscription, which will be applied approximately as follows:

£90k: sales and marketing

£200k: new product developments

£170k: working capital purposes

Current trading and prospects

The Company expects to announce its results for the year ended 31 December 2024 in late May. It expects to report revenue of £2.1 million and a loss before tax of £1.3 million. As at 31 December 2024, the Company had net cash of £606,000. Total cash and debtors due for payment in January 2025 amounted to £1.3 million (FY23 £1.3 million). Forwarded contracted revenue increased 17 per cent. to £3.4 million (FY23: £2.9 million).

The current financial year has started with a new CEO, a more focussed strategy centred on cybersecurity risk rather than the wider GRC market, and with the launch of its new, upgraded version of STREAM® product on budget and schedule for launch in June 2025. In addition, the Company has reduced its cost base by c. £300,000 and is expecting to be able to reduce costs further following the launch of the new STREAM® product in June which will allow the costs of services currently outsourced to be reduced. The new product should open other opportunities for growth as it will be possible to sell it via resellers as a white labelled product.

More broadly, the Company has been building a strong pipeline of opportunities. There can though be no certainty that any particular prospect will become a signed contract by a given date, or at all.

The market opportunity for management of cybersecurity risk and GRC is large and expected to grow strongly. Market awareness of cybersecurity solutions is increasing and there has been much media reporting in recent weeks about major companies and organisations being subject to cyber attacks.

With this market backdrop and the changes and prospects outlined above, the Board expects the Company to make significant progress this year and, assuming reasonable pipeline conversion, for a considerably improved performance for the current year.

The Placing

The Placing is being conducted by Zeus and Peterhouse as Joint Bookrunners in relation to the Placing ("Joint Bookrunners"). A placing agreement has been entered into between the Company, Zeus and Peterhouse in connection with the Placing (the "Placing Agreement").

The Placing will utilise the Company's existing shareholder authorities to issue the Placing Shares on a non-pre-emptive basis for cash.

The Placing Shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild (the "Bookbuild"), which will open with immediate effect following the release of this Announcement, in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in Appendix III to this Announcement. A further announcement confirming the closing of the Bookbuild and the number of Placing Shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing is expected to be made in due course.

The Placing is not being underwritten.

The timing of the closure of the Bookbuild, the number of Placing Shares and the allocation of the Placing Shares between Placees is to be determined at the discretion of the Company and the Joint Bookrunners.

Members of the public are not eligible to take part in the Placing.

The allotment and issue of the Placing Shares is conditional, inter alia, upon:

Admission becoming effective by no later than 8.00 a.m. on 23 May 2025 (or such other time and/or date, being no later than 8.00 a.m. on 6 June 2025, as the Joint Bookrunners and the Company may agree);

the conditions in the Placing Agreement in respect of the Placing Shares being satisfied or (if applicable) waived; and

the Placing Agreement not having been terminated in accordance with its terms prior to Admission.

Accordingly, if any of such conditions are not satisfied or, if applicable, waived, the Placing will not proceed.

The Placing Shares will be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares then in issue, including the right to receive all future distributions, declared, paid or made in respect of the Ordinary Shares from the date of Admission. Assuming gross proceeds of £395,000 are raised pursuant to the Placing and Subscription, the Placing Shares and Subscription Shares will represent approximately 20.8 per cent. of the Enlarged Share Capital.

Subject to satisfaction of the relevant conditions, it is expected that Admission will become effective, and dealing in the Placing Shares will commence, at 8.00 a.m. (London time) on or around 23 May 2025.

The Joint Bookrunners have the right to terminate the Placing Agreement in certain circumstances prior to Admission, including (but not limited to): in the event that any of the warranties set out in the Placing Agreement become untrue, inaccurate or misleading in any material respect or the Company materially fails to comply with any of its obligations prior to Admission. The Joint Bookrunners may also terminate the Placing Agreement if there has been (i) a material adverse change affecting the business or prospects of the Company or its group or (ii) any change in national or international financial, economic, political, industrial or market conditions or currency exchange rates or exchange controls, or any incident of terrorism or outbreak or escalation of hostilities or any declaration by the UK or the US of a national emergency or war or any other calamity or crisis which, in the reasonable opinion of the Joint Bookrunners, is likely to have an adverse effect on business or prospects of the Company or its group and makes it impractical or inadvisable to proceed with the Placing. If this termination right is exercised, or if the conditionality in the Placing Agreement is not satisfied, the Placing will not proceed.

A further announcement will be made following the closure of the Bookbuild, confirming the results of the Placing.

The expected timetable of principal events in connection with the Placing is set out in Appendix I to this Announcement.

Persons who have chosen to participate in the Placing, by making an oral or written offer to acquire Placing Shares, will be deemed to have read and understood this Announcement in its entirety (including the Appendices) and to be making such offer on the terms and subject to the conditions herein, and to be providing the representations, warranties, agreements, acknowledgements and undertakings contained in Appendix III.

The Subscription

Certain investors have indicated their intention to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares at the Issue Price pursuant to the terms and conditions of subscription letters to be entered into between the relevant parties and the Company on or about the date hereof.

The Subscription is not part of the Placing and any Subscription Shares would be subscribed pursuant to the terms of subscription agreements between the Company and the relevant subscribers.

Subject to satisfaction of the relevant conditions, it is expected that Admission will become effective, and dealing in the Subscription Shares will commence, at 8.00 a.m. (London time) on or around 23 May 2025.

Further details relating to the Subscription, including the total number of new Ordinary Shares subscribed for and the aggregate gross proceeds of the Subscription, will be announced as soon as practicable after closure of the Bookbuild.

Broker Option

In order to provide qualifying Acuity shareholders ("Existing Shareholders") with an opportunity to participate on the same basis as the Placing (under identical terms to the Placing, the Company has granted Peterhouse a broker option over 10,000,000 New Ordinary Shares (the "Broker Option Shares") at the Issue Price of 1p per share (the "Broker Option"). Full take up of the Broker Option would raise a further £100,000 for the Company, before expenses. The Broker Option Shares will be issued under the Company's existing share authorities. Participants of the Broker Option will receive one warrant for every one Broker Option Share subscribed for, exercisable at 1.5p.

Existing Shareholders who hold shares in the Company and are on the register of members as at the close of business at 4:30 p.m. on 16 May 2025, will be prioritised for participation in the Broker Option (other than at the discretion of Peterhouse) and all orders from such Existing Shareholders will be accepted and processed by Peterhouse on a strictly "First Come, First Served" basis. The Broker Option has not been underwritten. Peterhouse is entitled to participate in the Broker Option as principal.

The Broker Option may be exercisable by Peterhouse on more than one occasion, at any time from the date of this announcement to 4:30 p.m. UK time on 20 May 2025, at its absolute discretion, following consultation with the Company. There is no obligation on Peterhouse to exercise the Broker Option or to seek to procure subscribers for the Broker Option Shares. Peterhouse may also, subject to prior consent of the Company, allocate new Ordinary Shares after the time of any initial allocation to any person submitting a bid after that time. Depending on demand the number of Broker Option Shares subject to the Broker Option may be increased at the discretion of the Company with the written agreement of Peterhouse.

Peterhouse may choose not to accept bids and/or to accept bids, either in whole or in part, on the basis of allocations determined at their discretion (after consultation with the Company) and may scale down any bids for this purpose on such basis as Peterhouse may determine. Peterhouse may also, subject to prior consent of the Company, allocate new Ordinary Shares after the time of any initial allocation to any person submitting a bid after that time.

The Broker Option Shares are not being made available to the public and none of the Broker Option Shares are being offered or sold in any jurisdiction where it would be unlawful to do so. No Prospectus will be issued in connection with the Broker Option.

If the Broker Option is fully taken up, it will raise an additional £100,000 before expenses. If the Broker Option is not fully subscribed by 4:30pm on 20 May 2025, orders from eligible investors will be satisfied in full, and the balance of the Broker Option shall lapse. The Company will announce the results of the Broker Option and the resultant shares in issue following its close.

To subscribe for Broker Option Shares, Existing Shareholders should communicate their bid to Peterhouse via their stockbroker as Peterhouse cannot take direct orders from individual private investors who are not existing clients. Existing Shareholders who wish to register their interest in participating in the Broker Option Shares should instruct their stockbroker to call Peterhouse on 020 7469 0938 or 020 7469 0936 or 020 7220 9797. Each bid should state the number of Broker Option Shares the Existing Shareholder wishes to subscribe for at the Issue Price.

The Broker Option is not being underwritten.

Conditionality

A further announcement will be made following the closure of the Broker Option and details of the admission to trading on AIM of the Broker Option Shares will be disclosed at that time.

The Warrants

The Company also proposes to issue Warrants to Placees and subscribers in the Fundraising on the basis of one Warrant for every one New Ordinary Share subscribed under the Fundraising. Each Warrant grants the holder the right to subscribe for one additional new Ordinary Share at a price of 1.5 pence per new Ordinary Share. The Warrants will not be traded on an exchange.

The Warrants have an accelerator clause. If the closing mid-market price of the Company's shares is sustained at greater than £0.02 for five consecutive trading days, the Company may choose to force execution of the Warrant. The Company is obliged to write to each Warrant holder providing seven calendar days' notice to exercise the warrants (the "Notice"), after which each Warrant holder will have up to 21 days to pay for the exercise of their Warrants, subject to the terms of the Warrant Deed. Warrants for which notice of execution is not given within seven days from the date of Notice will be forfeited.

If the accelerator clause is not triggered, the Warrants have a life of 12 months from the date of Admission.

The Directors' Intended Subscription

As the Company is currently in a closed period under MAR until the publication of its FY24 Results, the Directors are not permitted to subscribe for new Ordinary Shares until after announcement of the FY24 Results (and subject to each not being in possession of any other unpublished price sensitive information at such time).

All of the Directors and Simon Marvell, a co-founder of ARM, intend to subscribe for, in aggregate, £105,000 through the issue of the Directors' Subscription Shares on the same terms as the Fundraising. Assuming that the Directors' Intended Subscription proceeds as contemplated, the Company will, therefore, apply for admission of any Directors' Subscription Shares to trading on AIM separately, to take effect following admission of the Placing Shares and Subscription Shares. Further announcements will be made in respect of the Directors' Intended Subscription in due course.

Further issue of new Ordinary Shares

In August 2024 the Company acquired a loan note for a deferred consideration payable at 50 per cent. of any monies subsequently received pursuant to the loan note payable in cash or new Ordinary Shares at the Company's option. To date £10,000 has been received pursuant to the loan note and therefore the Company is paying consideration of £5,000 by way of the issue of 344,827 new Ordinary Shares at a price of 1.45 pence per share, being the mid-market price at close of business on 16 May 2025.

In addition, the Company agreed to a contract with one supplier to make an payment of £16,261 by way of the issue of 1,121,454 new Ordinary Shares at a price of 1.45 pence per share, being the closing mid-market price at closing of business on 16 May 2025.

For further information please contact: Acuity RM Group plc https://www.acuityrmgroup.com Angus Forrest +44 (0) 20 3582 0566 Zeus (NOMAD & Broker) https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk Mike Coe / James Bavister +44 (0) 20 3829 5000 Peterhouse Capital (Joint broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey +44 (0) 20 7469 0936



Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM® software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.

Expected timetable of principal events

2025 Announcement of the Fundraising 19 May Broker Option period commences 19 May Close of Placing and Announcement of the results of the Placing and Subscription 19 May Broker Option period closes at 4.30p.m. on 20 May Admission and commencement of dealing in the Placing Shares, Subscription Shares and Broker Option Shares at 8.00 a.m. on or around 23 May CREST accounts credited in respect of the Placing Shares in uncertificated form at 8.00 a.m. on or around 23 May Issue of Directors' Subscription Shares Following announcement of the FY24 Results Despatch of definitive share certificates and Warrant certificates in respect of the Placing Shares and Subscription Shares to be issued in certificated form within 14 days of Admission

Each of the times and dates set out in the above timetable and mentioned in this Announcement are subject to change by the Company, in which event details of the new times and dates will be notified to Placees by the Joint Bookrunners or by an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service, as the case may be.

Details of the Placing Agreement and the Placing Shares

The Joint Bookrunners and the Company have entered into a Placing Agreement, under which Joint Bookrunners have, on the terms and subject to the conditions set out therein, undertaken to use their reasonable endeavours to procure subscribers for the Placing Shares at the Issue Price. The Placing is not being underwritten by Joint Bookrunners or any other person.

The number of the Placing Shares will be determined following completion of the Placing. The timing of the closing of the Placing and the number and allocation of Placing Shares to Placees and as between the tranches of the Placing, are at the discretion of the Joint Bookrunners, following consultation with the Company. Allocations will be confirmed orally or by email by the Joint Bookrunners following the close of the Placing. A further announcement confirming these details will then be made as soon as practicable following completion of the Placing.

The Placing Shares will, when issued, be subject to the Articles, will be credited as fully paid and rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions (if any) declared, made or paid on or in respect of Ordinary Shares after the date of issue of the Placing Shares.

Application for admission to trading on AIM

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for admission to trading on AIM of the Placing Shares. It is expected that settlement of the Placing Shares and Admission will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 23 May 2025 and that dealings in the Placing Shares will commence at that time.

Placing

The Joint Bookrunners will today commence an accelerated bookbuilding process to determine demand for participation in the Placing by potential Placees at the Issue Price. This Appendix gives details of the terms and conditions of, and the mechanics of participation in, the Placing. No commissions will be paid to Placees or by Placees in respect of any Placing Shares.

The Joint Bookrunners and the Company shall be entitled to effect the Placing by such alternative method to the Placing as they may, in their discretion, determine.

The principal terms of the Placing are as follows:

The Joint Bookrunners are arranging the Placing as agents for, and brokers of, the Company. Participation in the Placing is only available to persons who are lawfully able to be, and have been, invited to participate by the Joint Bookrunners. The bookbuild, if successful, will establish the number of Placing Shares to be issued at the Issue Price, which will be determined by the Joint Bookrunners, in consultation with the Company, following completion of the Placing. The results of the Placing, including the number of Placing Shares, will be announced on a Regulatory Information Service following completion of the Placing. To bid in the Placing, prospective Placees should communicate their bid by telephone to their usual contact at either of the Joint Bookrunners. Each bid should state the number of Placing Shares which the prospective Placee wishes to subscribe. Bids may be scaled down by the Joint Bookrunners on the basis referred to in paragraph 8 below. The timing of the closing of the Placing will be at the discretion of the Joint Bookrunners. The Company reserves the right to reduce or seek to increase the amount to be raised pursuant to the Placing, in its absolute discretion. Allocations of the Placing Shares to Placees and as between the tranches of the Placing will be determined by the Joint Bookrunners, following consultation with the Company. Each Placee's allocation will be confirmed to Placees orally, or by email, by the Joint Bookrunners following the close of the Placing and a trade confirmation or contract note will be dispatched as soon as possible thereafter. Oral or emailed confirmation from the Joint Bookrunners will give rise to an irrevocable, legally binding commitment by that person (who at that point becomes a Placee), in favour of the Joint Bookrunners and the Company, under which it agrees to acquire by subscription the number of Placing Shares allocated to it at the Issue Price and otherwise on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in this Appendix and in accordance with the Articles. Except with the Joint Bookrunners' consent, such commitment will not be capable of variation or revocation. The Company will make a further announcement following the close of the Placing detailing the results of the Placing and the number of Placing Shares to be issued at the Issue Price. Subject to paragraphs 4 and 5 above, the Joint Bookrunners may choose not to accept bids and/or to accept bids, either in whole or in part, on the basis of allocations determined at their discretion (after consultation with the Company) and may scale down any bids for this purpose on such basis as they may determine. The Joint Bookrunners may also, notwithstanding paragraphs 4 and 5 above, subject to the prior consent of the Company, allocate Placing Shares after the time of any initial allocation to any person submitting a bid after that time. A bid in the Placing will be made on the terms and subject to the conditions in the Announcement (including this Appendix) and will be legally binding on the Placee on behalf of which it is made and, except with the Joint Bookrunners' consent, will not be capable of variation or revocation from the time at which it is submitted. Except as required by law or regulation, no press release or other announcement will be made by the Joint Bookrunners or the Company using the name of any Placee (or its agent), in its capacity as Placee (or agent), other than with such Placee's prior written consent. Irrespective of the time at which a Placee's allocation pursuant to the Placing is confirmed, settlement for all Placing Shares to be acquired pursuant to the Placing will be required to be made at the same time, on the basis explained below under "Registration and Settlement". All obligations of the Joint Bookrunners under the Placing will be subject to fulfilment of the conditions referred to below "Conditions of the Placing" and to the Placing not being terminated on the basis referred to below under "Right to terminate the Placing Agreement". By participating in the Placing, each Placee agrees that its rights and obligations in respect of the Placing will terminate only in the circumstances described below and will not be capable of rescission or termination by the Placee. To the fullest extent permissible by law and the applicable rules of the FCA, neither the Joint Bookrunners, nor the Company, nor any of their respective affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees shall have any liability to Placees (or to any other person whether acting on behalf of a Placee or otherwise whether or not a recipient of these terms and conditions) in respect of the Placing. In particular, neither the Joint Bookrunners, nor the Company, nor any of their respective affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees shall have any liability (including to the extent permissible by law, any fiduciary duties) in respect of the Joint Bookrunners' conduct of the Placing or of such alternative method of effecting the Placing as the Joint Bookrunners and the Company may determine. The Placing is not subject to any minimum fundraising and no element of the Placing is underwritten by the Joint Bookrunners or any other person.

Registration and Settlement

Following closure of the Placing, each Placee allocated Placing Shares in the Placing will be sent a trade confirmation or contract note in accordance with the standing arrangements in place with the relevant Joint Bookrunner, stating the number of Placing Shares allocated to it at the Issue Price, the aggregate amount owed by such Placee (in pounds sterling) and a form of confirmation in relation to settlement instructions.

Each Placee will be deemed to agree that it will do all things necessary to ensure that delivery and payment is completed as directed by the Joint Bookrunners in accordance with the standing CREST settlement instructions which they have in place with the relevant Joint Bookrunner.

Settlement of transactions in the Placing Shares (ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71) following Admission will take place within CREST provided that, subject to certain exceptions, the Joint Bookrunners reserve the right to require settlement for, and delivery of, the Placing Shares (or a portion thereof) to Placees by such other means that it deems necessary if delivery or settlement is not possible or practicable within CREST within the timetable set out in this Announcement or would not be consistent with the regulatory requirements in any Placee's jurisdiction.

It is expected that settlement will take place in accordance with the instructions set out in the contract note.

Interest is chargeable daily on payments not received from Placees on the due date(s) in accordance with the arrangements set out above at the rate of 4 percentage points above the prevailing Bank of England base rate as determined by the Joint Bookrunners.

Each Placee is deemed to agree that, if it does not comply with these obligations, the relevant Joint Bookrunner may sell any or all of the Placing Shares allocated to that Placee on such Placee's behalf and retain from the proceeds, for such Joint Bookrunners' account and benefit (as agent for the Company), an amount equal to the aggregate amount owed by the Placee plus any interest due. The relevant Placee will, however, remain liable and shall indemnify the relevant Joint Bookrunners on demand for any shortfall below the aggregate amount owed by it and may be required to bear any stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax or securities transfer tax (together with any interest or penalties) which may arise upon the sale of such Placing Shares on such Placee's behalf. By communicating a bid for Placing Shares, each Placee confers on the Joint Bookrunners such authorities and powers necessary to carry out any such sale and agrees to ratify and confirm all actions which either Joint Bookrunner may lawfully take in pursuance of such sale. Legal and/or beneficial title in and to any Placing Shares shall not pass to the relevant Placee until it has fully complied with its obligations hereunder.

If Placing Shares are to be delivered to a custodian or settlement agent, Placees should ensure that the form of confirmation is copied and delivered immediately to the relevant person within that organisation.

Insofar as Placing Shares are registered in a Placee's name or that of its nominee or in the name of any person for whom a Placee is contracting as agent or that of a nominee for such person, such Placing Shares should, subject as provided below, be so registered free from any liability to UK stamp duty or stamp duty reserve tax or securities transfer tax. Neither the Joint Bookrunners nor the Company will be liable in any circumstances for the payment of stamp duty, stamp duty reserve tax or securities transfer tax in connection with any of the Placing Shares. Placees will not be entitled to receive any fee or commission in connection with the Placing.

