Montag, 19.05.2025
Der Energie-Verteidigungs-Knotenpunkt: Warum Saga Metals im Zentrum des nächsten globalen Rohstoffrennens steht
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
19.05.25 | 09:15
3,700 Euro
-0,54 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
19.05.2025 08:33 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Molten confirms Delisting of Ordinary Shares from Euronext Dublin

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Molten confirms Delisting of Ordinary Shares from Euronext Dublin 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Molten confirms Delisting of Ordinary Shares from Euronext Dublin 
19-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Molten confirms Delisting of Ordinary Shares from Euronext Dublin 
 
Further to the announcement made on Tuesday, 15 April 2025, Molten Ventures plc confirms that the listing of Molten's 
ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin has been cancelled with effect from 7.00 am today, 19 May 2025. 
 
The delisting does not affect Molten's listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority trading on the 
Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. 
 
 Enquiries 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer) 
                       ir@molten.vc 
Andrew Zimmermann (Chief Financial Officer) 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis                 +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington                +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since the IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  388638 
EQS News ID:  2138648 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2138648&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
