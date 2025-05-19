Molten Ventures Plc: Molten confirms Delisting of Ordinary Shares from Euronext Dublin

DJ Molten confirms Delisting of Ordinary Shares from Euronext Dublin

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Molten confirms Delisting of Ordinary Shares from Euronext Dublin 19-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Molten confirms Delisting of Ordinary Shares from Euronext Dublin Further to the announcement made on Tuesday, 15 April 2025, Molten Ventures plc confirms that the listing of Molten's ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin has been cancelled with effect from 7.00 am today, 19 May 2025. The delisting does not affect Molten's listing on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Enquiries Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer) ir@molten.vc Andrew Zimmermann (Chief Financial Officer) Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since the IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 388638 EQS News ID: 2138648 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2138648&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)